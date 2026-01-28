Author Victoria Komar’s New Book “The New Kid” Follows a Young High School Student Who Must Navigate the Challenges of High School While Harboring His Own Secret
Recent release “The New Kid” from Page Publishing author Victoria Komar is a compelling novel that centers around Sam, a sophomore attending a new high school who endures bullying from peers and teachers on his first day. Despite the help of two new friends, Sam continues to face difficult times as he is forced to hide a secret.
Hillsborough, NJ, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Victoria Komar, who resides with her husband in New Jersey and enjoys reading, writing, and listening to music, has completed her new book “The New Kid”: a riveting story of a young teen who must keep a secret while enduring the typical struggles of high school.
“Sam moved over the weekend to a new school and became a target right away,” writes Komar. “He had a bully and a teacher making his life hell and had a secret he was trying to keep. He became friends with Tim and Amber, who would make his day better. Sam is now at the point where he needs to decide if it’s worth dying for a secret.”
Published by Page Publishing, Victoria Komar’s enthralling tale will resonate with readers as they follow Sam’s journey to find the strength he needs to face his bullies and decide if his secret is truly worth keeping. Heartfelt and character-driven, “The New Kid” is sure to leave readers spellbound, keeping them eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “The New Kid” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
