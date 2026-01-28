Author Marnie Bragg’s New Book “Sandwiches and Simplicities” is a Collection of Poems, Jokes, and Short Stories Based on the Author’s Experiences in Life

Recent release “Sandwiches and Simplicities” from Page Publishing author Marnie Bragg is a charming and heartfelt series of poems and anecdotes that deliver both laughs and introspective thinking. Drawing from the author’s own experiences, “Sandwiches and Simplicities” promises to deliver a unique journey through life’s simple and often hilarious moments.