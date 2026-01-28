Author Marnie Bragg’s New Book “Sandwiches and Simplicities” is a Collection of Poems, Jokes, and Short Stories Based on the Author’s Experiences in Life
Recent release “Sandwiches and Simplicities” from Page Publishing author Marnie Bragg is a charming and heartfelt series of poems and anecdotes that deliver both laughs and introspective thinking. Drawing from the author’s own experiences, “Sandwiches and Simplicities” promises to deliver a unique journey through life’s simple and often hilarious moments.
Farmington Hills, MI, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Marnie Bragg, a native Detroiter with a passion for learning and laughing, has completed her new book “Sandwiches and Simplicities”: a captivating assortment of poems, reflections, and stories from the author’s life that will deliver both humor and sincerity, exploring themes of food, love and relationships, and motivation through life’s journey.
“With themes of humor and inspiration, ‘Sandwiches and Simplicities’ is a fun read,” shares Bragg. “This book contains poems and anecdotes that will make the reader think and laugh. Overall, it’s simply terrific! So grab your comfy chair and enjoy!
“Please be careful. ‘Sandwiches and Simplicities’ may cause one to want to read it daily. You’ve been warned…”
Published by Page Publishing, Marnie Bragg’s enthralling tale is based on and derived from the author’s blog, “Eat, Laugh, and Be Marnie,” and promises to resonate with readers from all backgrounds to deliver equal doses of laughs and reflections on life. Deeply personal and candid, "Sandwiches and Simplicities” will keep readers eager for more with each turn of the page, leaving a lasting impression long after the final entry.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Sandwiches and Simplicities” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
