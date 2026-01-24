Walla Walla Self Storage Announces Student-Friendly Storage Options Ahead of Summer Moves
Walla Walla, WA, January 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Walla Walla Self Storage is enhancing its student-friendly storage offerings across six local facilities as college students plan for end-of-semester move-outs and summer break. The six Walla Walla locations, under the West Coast Self-Storage umbrella, emphasize flexible leasing, extended access hours, and move-in specials on selected unit sizes.
Home to Whitman College, Walla Walla University, and Walla Walla Community College, Walla Walla sees a predictable surge in seasonal moving each spring and early summer. For many students, storage becomes the missing link between housing timelines—when dorms close, leases end, and travel or internships begin.
“Summer storage is a real need for students here,” said West Coast Self-Storage District Manager Devin Morrison. “They’re juggling move-out deadlines, limited space, and plans that change fast. We’re making sure students know they can rent month-to-month, access their unit early and late, and choose from a wide range of sizes that fit anything from a few boxes to an entire apartment.”
To support summer transitions and short-term storage needs, Walla Walla Self Storage emphasizes: month-to-month leases, introductory specials including half off the first two months on selected sizes, and daily access from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., 365 days a year. With six locations across Walla Walla, the company’s facilities are all within a 10-minute drive of the city’s three local colleges, helping students store close to where they live and study.
Walla Walla Self Storage offers unit sizes from 5x5 to 12x30, with drive-up units at select locations for fast loading and unloading, and climate-controlled units available at select facilities for items that benefit from added protection. The company also notes that some locations serve as U-Haul Neighborhood Dealers, allowing students to rent a moving truck or trailer when coordinating summer move-outs and housing changes.
Security and convenience remain central across the portfolio, with common features that include controlled access, perimeter fencing, bright lighting, and digital video monitoring.
Walla Walla Self Storage operates six facilities in Walla Walla, Washington: Mill Creek Self Storage, Storage Quest Self Storage, Melrose Mini Storage, Main Street Self Storage, Eastgate Self Storage, and Eastside Mini Storage. For unit sizes, availability, and location details, visit wallawallaselfstorage.com.
About West Coast Self-Storage
Headquartered in Everett, WA, West Coast Self-Storage operates a growing portfolio of self-storage facilities across the Western United States including Walla Walla Self Storage. The company specializes in providing professional storage management, superior customer service, and innovative storage solutions. To learn more about the company’s self-storage property management services, visit SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.
Contact
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
