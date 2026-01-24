AAEON Releases MEX-BTS, a Modular Workstation with Type A & Type B MXM GPU Compatibility
The MEX-BTS targets industrial workstations, AI-assisted healthcare imaging, and safety monitoring deployments.
Taipei, Taiwan, January 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Industry-leading embedded solutions provider AAEON (Stock Code: 6579) has released the MEX-BTS, a modular MXM system capable of hosting both MXM 3.1 Type A and Type B GPU cards. Designed for flexibility, the MEX-BTS has a number of key characteristics that allow it to be configured to meet the requirements of multiple vertical markets. As such, AAEON has positioned the PC as a suitable platform upon which to build industrial workstation, AI-assisted healthcare imaging, and safety monitoring applications.
The MEX-BTS supports over 30 CPUs from across the 12th, 13th, and 14th Gen Intel® Core™ and Series 2 (formerly Bartlett Lake) ranges, up to 65W. Meanwhile, the system offers support for the Intel® R680E, Q670E, and H610E chipsets, granting additional features such as ECC memory support.
The system’s most notable feature is its accommodation of both MXM 3.1 Type A and Type B GPU cards. This allows users to select and install the most appropriate module for their solution, with cards from both Intel and NVIDIA being compatible. This modularity is the cornerstone behind the product’s value proposition, as its MXM Type A support can be used to run power-efficient, low-latency inference on multiple video streams for smart surveillance applications, while Type B modules can be leveraged for more advanced tasks such as multimodal AI and 3D models for healthcare imaging.
At just 295mm x 186mm x 50mm, the MEX-BTS is slim and well-suited for installation in space-constrained setups. Despite this, the system hosts a generous selection of I/Os. For peripheral cameras and sensor integration, the MEX-BTS offers up to six LAN, four COM, and six USB ports. With these, AAEON claims, the system can leverage its compatible MXM GPU modules to run simultaneous inference on up to eight video streams. For more industrial markets, the MEX-BTS offers 16-bit GPIO, SMBus co-layed with I2C, and a wide 19V to 24V DC power input range.
Where memory is concerned, the MEX-BTS offers two SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR5, with ECC support available on SKUs featuring the Intel® R680E Chipset. For expansion, the system hosts two M.2 2280 M-Key slots, giving users access to high-capacity storage. Meanwhile, an M.2 3052 B-Key and full-size Mini Card slot offer wireless expansion.
For OS, the MEX-BTS is compatible with Windows® 10 (versions 22H2 and later), Windows® 11, and Ubuntu 24.04 (Kernel 6.11).
For more information and detailed specifications for the MEX-BTS, please visit the dedicated product page on the AAEON website, or contact an AAEON representative via the company’s online contact form.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
