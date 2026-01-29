Author Logan Loveland’s New Book, "Jungle Friends," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Parrot Living in the Jungle Who Makes an Unlikely Friend with a Spider
Recent release “Jungle Friends” from Page Publishing author Logan Loveland is a riveting story that follows Sid, a macaw parrot who loves flying above the treetops with all his fellow parrot friends. But when Sid finds himself being chased by a hawk, he ends up injured and stranded on the jungle floor below, where he meets a friendly spider who helps him recover.
Preston, ID, January 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Logan Loveland, who resides in a small town with his wife and two dogs, has completed his new book, “Jungle Friends”: a heartfelt story of a parrot who makes a brand new friend after getting stuck on the jungle floor.
In “Jungle Friends,” readers are introduced to Sid, a macaw parrot who spends his days playing with friends and enjoying flying around above the trees. One day, Sid is chased by a scary hawk, and in the commotion ends up injured and unable to fly. Just as Sid thinks he will never make it back home, he finds a friendly spider who wants to help him, and soon the two become fast friends despite Sid’s fear of spiders.
“Soaring through the jungle isn’t the same every day!” writes Loveland. “Fly through the treetops with Sid and watch as things take a hairy twist!”
Published by Page Publishing, Logan Loveland’s engaging tale will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Sid’s thrilling journey through the jungle. With colorful artwork to help bring Loveland’s story to life, “Jungle Friends” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this stirring tale of friendship over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Jungle Friends” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
In “Jungle Friends,” readers are introduced to Sid, a macaw parrot who spends his days playing with friends and enjoying flying around above the trees. One day, Sid is chased by a scary hawk, and in the commotion ends up injured and unable to fly. Just as Sid thinks he will never make it back home, he finds a friendly spider who wants to help him, and soon the two become fast friends despite Sid’s fear of spiders.
“Soaring through the jungle isn’t the same every day!” writes Loveland. “Fly through the treetops with Sid and watch as things take a hairy twist!”
Published by Page Publishing, Logan Loveland’s engaging tale will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Sid’s thrilling journey through the jungle. With colorful artwork to help bring Loveland’s story to life, “Jungle Friends” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this stirring tale of friendship over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Jungle Friends” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories