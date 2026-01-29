Author Logan Loveland’s New Book, "Jungle Friends," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Parrot Living in the Jungle Who Makes an Unlikely Friend with a Spider

Recent release “Jungle Friends” from Page Publishing author Logan Loveland is a riveting story that follows Sid, a macaw parrot who loves flying above the treetops with all his fellow parrot friends. But when Sid finds himself being chased by a hawk, he ends up injured and stranded on the jungle floor below, where he meets a friendly spider who helps him recover.