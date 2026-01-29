Author John Franklin Sills III’s New Book, “The Mustard Seeds,” is an Enlightening Collection of Biblical Passages and Stories Presented from a New Perspective
Recent release “The Mustard Seeds” from Covenant Books author John Franklin Sills III is a compelling series of well-known Scriptural stories presented in a new light. From Judas recounting Christ’s ministry to Peter’s fear while sinking in the stormy sea, Sills III adds modern elements while capturing the real-life feelings and emotions behind these people’s experiences.
Salem, OR, January 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- John Franklin Sills III, who resides in the beautiful Pacific Northwest with his family and friends and enjoys writing poetry and fiction, has completed his new book, “The Mustard Seeds”: a fascinating collection of short stories based on well-known Biblical tales that are taken from a unique perspective to expand upon them for a modern audience.
“There are myriad passages in the Bible where very little detail is given as to the thoughts and emotions of its unwitting participants, and they can be scrutinized to this end to help make them feel more relatable and applicable,” writes Sills III. “Many of the stories and parables that are written in the Bible either inadvertently, purposely, and/or for the sake of brevity gloss over the intimate details of how the people were feeling and what they were thinking as extraordinary events unfolded around them. My hope is that this book of short stories will bring a deeper meaning and a new and thought–provoking perspective to many of the abbreviated accounts that were recorded.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John Franklin Sills III’s new book will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they revisit both classic and obscure Biblical passages, finding new insight and relevance to God’s Word as they experience it anew through the pages of “The Mustard Seeds”.
Readers can purchase “The Mustard Seeds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
