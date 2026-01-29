Author John Franklin Sills III’s New Book, “The Mustard Seeds,” is an Enlightening Collection of Biblical Passages and Stories Presented from a New Perspective

Recent release “The Mustard Seeds” from Covenant Books author John Franklin Sills III is a compelling series of well-known Scriptural stories presented in a new light. From Judas recounting Christ’s ministry to Peter’s fear while sinking in the stormy sea, Sills III adds modern elements while capturing the real-life feelings and emotions behind these people’s experiences.