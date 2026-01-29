Author Pastor Ron Whitlock’s New Book, “WERE YOU THERE?” Invites Readers to Envision Themselves as Being Present in the Events Leading Up to Jesus’s Crucifixion
Recent release “WERE YOU THERE?” from Covenant Books author Pastor Ron Whitlock is a powerful, faith-based exploration of the Gospel accounts of Christ’s crucifixion and the events preceding his death. As the author examines these events, he invites readers to envision what they would have experienced had they been in the shoes of those close to Christ during these accounts.
Alvaton, KY, January 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pastor Ron Whitlock, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, as well as the pastor of New Beginnings Christian Ministries in Bowling Green, Kentucky, has completed his new book, “WERE YOU THERE?”: a compelling look at the Scriptural accounts of Christ’s actions before and during his crucifixion, encouraging readers to consider how they would have reacted had they been present for these events.
Pastor Ron Whitlock attended Kentucky State University, Simmons Bible College, and received a bachelor of arts degree in religious studies and history from Western Kentucky. The author also attended classes for a master’s degree in history from Western Kentucky University and African American religion at Newburgh Theological Seminary. He has authored two books titled “Bartimaeus” at WestBow Press and “In the Eyes of an Old Black Man” at Archway Publishing. Pastor Whitlock is married to Dr. Sharon Whitlock, and they have five children and eleven grandchildren.
Pastor Whitlock shares, “The song, ‘Were You There (When They Crucified My Lord?)’ is a Black American spiritual that was first printed in 1899. It is believed to have been composed by Black American slaves in the nineteenth century. As a child being raised in church at New Bethel Baptist Church in Bowling Green, Kentucky, I remember our deacons singing this song and the effect it had on all adult members of our church as well as the children. It is with this backdrop, I challenge you to look at the cross, as I review the Gospels about things Jesus did days before the Passover and His crucifixion. You are asked to put yourself in their position, while reading this book, with what little knowledge they knew about Jesus and His work in this world at that time.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pastor Ron Whitlock’s new book will challenge readers to consider the role they might have played in Christ’s execution, whether as a bystander, persecutor, or defender of the Lord. Eye-opening and emotionally stirring, “WHERE YOU THERE?” raises a powerful question that will help the Gospels feel more alive than ever to readers from all walks of life.
Readers can purchase “WERE YOU THERE?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
