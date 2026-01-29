Author Pastor Ron Whitlock’s New Book, “WERE YOU THERE?” Invites Readers to Envision Themselves as Being Present in the Events Leading Up to Jesus’s Crucifixion

Recent release “WERE YOU THERE?” from Covenant Books author Pastor Ron Whitlock is a powerful, faith-based exploration of the Gospel accounts of Christ’s crucifixion and the events preceding his death. As the author examines these events, he invites readers to envision what they would have experienced had they been in the shoes of those close to Christ during these accounts.