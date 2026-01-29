Author Mama Sky’s New Book, "Autobiography of a Fallen Angel," Chronicles the Author’s Connection to God, Her Spiritual Visions, and Her Journey of Self-Discovery

Recent release “Autobiography of a Fallen Angel” from Covenant Books author Mama Sky is a poignant and compelling memoir that follows the author’s spiritual journey, including two visions she received that forever strengthened her relationship with God. Through her story, Mama Sky delivers a testimony of faith and destiny that will resonate with readers from all backgrounds.