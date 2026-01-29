Author Mama Sky’s New Book, "Autobiography of a Fallen Angel," Chronicles the Author’s Connection to God, Her Spiritual Visions, and Her Journey of Self-Discovery
Recent release “Autobiography of a Fallen Angel” from Covenant Books author Mama Sky is a poignant and compelling memoir that follows the author’s spiritual journey, including two visions she received that forever strengthened her relationship with God. Through her story, Mama Sky delivers a testimony of faith and destiny that will resonate with readers from all backgrounds.
New York, NY, January 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mama Sky has completed her new book, “Autobiography of a Fallen Angel”: a powerful account that follows the author as she reflects on her spiritual journey in life, including two Biblical visions she had that shaped her experiences with God and her faith.
“I was blessed with two Visions in my life,” writes the author. “The first was in 1973 in Paris. The second was in 1987 in Minnesota. When I say Vision I mean the Biblical kind. A Vision doesn't mean something you visualize. It is an all pervading experience from God. A more luminous and encompassing description is, ‘At once I was in the Spirit’ Revelation 4:2
“‘Why me?’ ‘What am I to do with this?’ I am no soapbox evangelist - far from it. This is not a memoir. This is a book of destiny. Not until 2019 did I know. Writing a sci-fi fantasy, I was majorly blocked until God said ‘It is time.’ I am to write my own story. Now the purpose of my life began to pour out of me. This is my testimony, ‘God is Real and God is here.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mama Sky’s new book is a deeply stirring and emotionally candid account that will resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving with them a renewed sense of connection to the divine as they witness the author’s own walk with God in life.
Readers can purchase “Autobiography of a Fallen Angel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
