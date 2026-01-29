Author Dr. Evan Mladenoff’s New Book, "Doc, When Can My Kid Play?" is a Comprehensive Guide for Parents, Athletes, and Coaches on Managing Recovery from a Concussion
Recent release "Doc, When Can My Kid Play?" from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Evan Mladenoff is an in-depth look at how one can manage recovery from head trauma and concussions, while working to limit possible long term effects. Drawing from over forty years of professional experience, Dr. Mladenoff aims to provide answers when standard medical care has been exhausted.
Overland Park, KS, January 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Evan Mladenoff, a chiropractic physician based in Overland Park, Kansas, specializing in sports medicine, applied kinesiology, and acupuncture, has completed his new book, "Doc, When Can My Kid Play?": an insightful guide to help parents, coaches, and athletes better manage recovery from concussions when traditional pharmaceutical-driven healthcare has been exhausted and their doctors are left with no answers as symptoms continue to worsen.
Author Evan Mladenoff earned his BSc in Physiology and Biochemistry from the University of Toronto in 1974, his Doctor of Chiropractic from the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College in 1978, and advanced credentials in applied kinesiology and clinical acupuncture. Throughout his medical career, Dr. Mladenoff has treated elite athletes from numerous teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, Canadian Olympic teams, and many NFL and MLB organizations. Since 1989, he has served as a second-opinion physician for the NFL Players Association and was an alternative sports medicine consultant for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1995 to 2004. Dr. Mladenoff also developed the registered trademark Concussionology® in 2018 and continues to help athletes at all levels recover from injuries, manage concussions, and extend their athletic careers.
“After you get a bump on the head, does it feel like everything has gone wrong in your life? Do you feel like everything you do makes you worse? Are you stressed out that your doctor does not know why your headaches get worse when you play and they never go away? If the answer is yes, you are like so many of my patients, from everyday people to professional athletes, who are frustrated, fed up, and want to get answers for why they feel so bad after they get hit in the head. They are tired of going to ER or urgent care for relief. They have taken the recommended drugs, they’ve been listening to coaches that say ‘You’re okay. It’s just a bruise. Now get in there and play,’ and parents who do not know what to do or who to turn to for answers. Nobody has told them what they can and cannot do, and whatever they do, it makes them worse. When all else fails, they turn on themselves with a self-deprecating attitude for poor implementation, lack of discipline, and lack of willpower,” writes Dr. Mladenoff.
“But that’s all about to change!
“‘Doc, When Can My Kid Play?’ is about helping people take charge of their recovery from a concussion. It is unique in its use of simple, effective diagnostic capabilities that are readily available but not very well-known or not favored or advertised in mainstream pharmaceutical-driven health care.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Evan Mladenoff’s compelling guide is based on over forty years of taking care of professional, college, and high school level athletes who have hit their heads, but can be applied to anyone who has suffered a head wound and experienced a concussion in their daily lives, offering hope and a path forward.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Doc, When Can My Kid Play?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
