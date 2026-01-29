Author Dr. Evan Mladenoff’s New Book, "Doc, When Can My Kid Play?" is a Comprehensive Guide for Parents, Athletes, and Coaches on Managing Recovery from a Concussion

Recent release "Doc, When Can My Kid Play?" from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Evan Mladenoff is an in-depth look at how one can manage recovery from head trauma and concussions, while working to limit possible long term effects. Drawing from over forty years of professional experience, Dr. Mladenoff aims to provide answers when standard medical care has been exhausted.