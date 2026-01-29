Author Michael Jennings’s New Book, “The Midnight Sky Is Blue: A Spiritual Journey to the Now Life Is a Meditation,” Invites Readers to Embrace the Practice of Meditation
Recent release “The Midnight Sky Is Blue: A Spiritual Journey to the Now Life Is a Meditation” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Jennings highlights meditation as a tool to help one remain present in their daily lives. Drawing from the author’s own experiences, “The Midnight Sky Is Blue” will help readers open themselves up to meaningful change through meditation and mindful living.
Harrisburg, PA, January 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michael Jennings, a certified Tai Chi instructor who is also still active in the transportation industry, has completed his new book, “The Midnight Sky Is Blue: A Spiritual Journey to the Now Life Is a Meditation”: a thought-provoking look at how meditation can be utilized by readers to lead a more fulfilling and present life.
“Born to create is what gives me the reason to write this book. My need is to create something that can hopefully create value for all who read it,” writes Jennings.
“A journey to somewhere always starts from nowhere. The practice and study of meditation is my reason for this book. Meditation has no boundaries, as the sky is limitless. Since my introduction to the world of meditation, life has changed for me in more ways than one. Although this realm of life has little pause for true perfection, most of my experiences while walking this path have been overwhelmingly positive and productive.
“Meditation has opened my mind in many ways, and I look forward to the many more discoveries and miracles that come along with this practice. Living life from an internal way of being is different since we’ve been conditioned to look outwardly for everything we do. Living life through the practice of meditation is quite a spiritual experience. This is the foundation of this writing.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael Jennings’s engaging series will highlight meditation as a game changer for the human condition, providing readers with the tools they need to make a change in their world by beginning within their own mind.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Midnight Sky Is Blue: A Spiritual Journey to the Now Life Is a Meditation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
