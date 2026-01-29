Author Jackie Lynn Wickham’s New Book, "Pete the Pet Raccoon," is a Charming True Tale That Follows a Young Girl Who Raises a Raccoon to Help It Return to the Wild
Recent release “Pete the Pet Raccoon” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jackie Lynn Wickham is a riveting tale that centers around Margie, a young girl who is surprised when her father brings home a raccoon who needs to be cared for before it could return to the wild. Together, Margie and Pete share all sorts of fun adventures as she helps raise him.
Alpine, NY, January 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jackie Lynn Wickham, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who owns a two-hundred-acre beef farm and runs it with the help of her family, has completed her new book, “Pete the Pet Raccoon”: a heartfelt tale that follows a young girl who must help raise her pet raccoon to help him return to the wild.
“This little story is about my mom, Marjorie, and her pet raccoon. It has been a dream of mine to write this little story since my mom passed away,” writes Wickham.
“Time has passed—twenty-five years to be exact—and along came the opportunity to do this little dream of mine with one of my granddaughters, Aspyn. You might say this dream became possible with Aspyn’s artistic talent and her love for animals.”
“What more could a grandmother hope for? Special time with a granddaughter!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jackie Lynn Wickham’s engaging tale is inspired by true events and will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Margie’s journey to help Pete gain his strength and learn how to care for himself. With colorful and vibrant artwork by the author’s granddaughter, Aspyn Skinner, “Pete the Pet Raccoon” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this enduring work can purchase “Pete the Pet Raccoon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“This little story is about my mom, Marjorie, and her pet raccoon. It has been a dream of mine to write this little story since my mom passed away,” writes Wickham.
“Time has passed—twenty-five years to be exact—and along came the opportunity to do this little dream of mine with one of my granddaughters, Aspyn. You might say this dream became possible with Aspyn’s artistic talent and her love for animals.”
“What more could a grandmother hope for? Special time with a granddaughter!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jackie Lynn Wickham’s engaging tale is inspired by true events and will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Margie’s journey to help Pete gain his strength and learn how to care for himself. With colorful and vibrant artwork by the author’s granddaughter, Aspyn Skinner, “Pete the Pet Raccoon” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this enduring work can purchase “Pete the Pet Raccoon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories