Author Jackie Lynn Wickham’s New Book, "Pete the Pet Raccoon," is a Charming True Tale That Follows a Young Girl Who Raises a Raccoon to Help It Return to the Wild

Recent release “Pete the Pet Raccoon” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jackie Lynn Wickham is a riveting tale that centers around Margie, a young girl who is surprised when her father brings home a raccoon who needs to be cared for before it could return to the wild. Together, Margie and Pete share all sorts of fun adventures as she helps raise him.