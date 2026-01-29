Jimmy Graham’s Newly Released "How Do You Love a Fish?" is a Heartwarming Children’s Book That Teaches Timeless Character Lessons Through Simple, Relatable Stories
“How Do You Love a Fish?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jimmy Graham is an inspirational children’s book that helps families teach love, respect, gratitude, confidence, and godly values through everyday conversations and practical examples.
Castle Rock, CO, January 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “How Do You Love a Fish?”: a delightful and meaningful children’s book that uses engaging family stories and biblical principles to help parents guide their children in building strong character, faith, and healthy relationships. “How Do You Love a Fish?” is the creation of published author, Jimmy Graham, former Navy SEAL, founder of Able Shepherd in Denver, and an author who is passionate about helping others, protecting people, and sharing his Christian faith, while cherishing his role as a devoted husband and father of four.
Sara Graham is a dedicated student and emerging leader who is motivated by her faith, driven by a desire to serve others, and committed to living with kindness and courage.
Graham shares, “We believe that there is a war on decency in this nation, and this book is a counter to that attack.
Within these pages are not concepts that my family had to create for a book. These are our stories, our moments, and real lessons that God has blessed us with to make us stronger, to bring us closer to Him, and closer to one another.
Our prayer is that these lessons don’t just benefit our family but that they benefit yours as well.
Below are eleven points for your children, covered in eleven chapters:
- Love others according to their needs.
- Take care of your body.
- Say true words.
- You are powerful.
- Stay humble.
- Don’t be distracted.
- Be accountable.
- Have good manners.
- Be grateful.
- Be confident.
- You are treasured!
How will our kids know these things if we don’t tell them and, more importantly, if we don’t show them?
Show them and tell them often.
God bless you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jimmy Graham’s new book is an uplifting and practical resource designed to help families grow stronger together through faith-based lessons, discussion prompts, prayers, and memorable family challenges.
Consumers can purchase “How Do You Love a Fish?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How Do You Love a Fish?”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
