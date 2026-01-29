Alan Engle’s Newly Released "More Steps Through the Gospels: Walking with Jesus" is a Spirit-Led Devotonal Guide Designed to Deepen Readers’ Understanding of Christ

“More Steps Through the Gospels: Walking with Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alan Engle is an accessible, Holy Spirit–inspired commentary that continues Engle’s signature “stepping” approach, offering daily reflections that help readers grow in Scripture comprehension and their personal walk with the Lord.