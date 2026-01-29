Alan Engle’s Newly Released "More Steps Through the Gospels: Walking with Jesus" is a Spirit-Led Devotonal Guide Designed to Deepen Readers’ Understanding of Christ
“More Steps Through the Gospels: Walking with Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alan Engle is an accessible, Holy Spirit–inspired commentary that continues Engle’s signature “stepping” approach, offering daily reflections that help readers grow in Scripture comprehension and their personal walk with the Lord.
Honea Path, SC, January 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “More Steps Through the Gospels: Walking with Jesus”: a rich and uplifting devotional that invites believers to journey through key Gospel passages with clarity, reverence, and renewed spiritual insight. “More Steps Through the Gospels: Walking with Jesus” is the creation of published author, Alan Engle, the author of Stepping Through the Psalms and Proverbs, More Steps Through the Scriptures, and Stepping Through the Gospels. A former pastor of Laramie Christian Center in Wyoming, he holds a master of divinity from Christian Bible College and a master of education from the University of Colorado. A certified Christian life coach through Kingdom Coaching Institute, Alan devotes his days to writing, reading, prayer, and study, often finding inspiration on walks and bike rides in the South Carolina countryside. Now living in Honea Path, South Carolina, he is the father of three and a grateful grandfather of two.
Engle shares, “As Christians, we know that studying God’s Word through a daily reading of the Bible brings personal growth, enlightenment, and power to our lives. The Bible scriptures are living and are fresh every day. The Bible is not like a novel we read through once and toss aside. It is to be studied, absorbed, and lived out.
Are you serious about learning and understanding the Bible scriptures?
Alan Engle hopes you are and wants to help you along in your journey through his new book. In this book, he continues the idea of stepping up or furthering your understanding of the Bible. In this edition of the stepping series, he highlights the four Gospels: Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, as he did in Stepping Through the Gospels. The format is the same as his first two books, Stepping through the Psalms and Proverbs and More Steps Through the Scriptures—that is, to pick out a favorite verse or paragraph and write a short commentary on it.
More Steps Through the Gospels: Walking with Jesus picks up where Stepping Through the Gospels leaves off and completes Jesus’s journey to His ascension. It is not a rigorous study with footnotes and references to other writers. It was written with the leading of the Holy Spirit. So it is easy to read, absorb, and think about. The Steps lend themselves to daily reading and meditation. It is also designed for small-group Bible study.
More Steps Through the Gospels will
• introduce you to another Christian interpretation of the Scriptures,
• shed new light on some of your favorite scriptures,
• stimulate your thinking on how you might write a commentary,
• encourage a daily quick study of the Word of God,
• build you up in a positive outlook on your steps with God, and
• work in addition to other commentaries for a more complete study.
If you desire to grow more in your walk with the Lord, this book can be your guide. In conjunction with the Holy Spirit, a deeper understanding of the Scriptures is possible, and your life can become more fruitful.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alan Engle’s new book serves as a practical and encouraging guide for believers who want to move deeper into Scripture. Covering Gospel passages from the resurrection of Lazarus through Jesus’s ascension—exactly where his prior volume concluded (page v)—this devotional offers fresh insights, gentle challenges, and opportunities for reflection. Engle’s accessible tone and Scripture-anchored approach make the book ideal for individual study, daily meditation, or small-group use.
Consumers can purchase “More Steps Through the Gospels: Walking with Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “More Steps Through the Gospels: Walking with Jesus”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Engle shares, “As Christians, we know that studying God’s Word through a daily reading of the Bible brings personal growth, enlightenment, and power to our lives. The Bible scriptures are living and are fresh every day. The Bible is not like a novel we read through once and toss aside. It is to be studied, absorbed, and lived out.
Are you serious about learning and understanding the Bible scriptures?
Alan Engle hopes you are and wants to help you along in your journey through his new book. In this book, he continues the idea of stepping up or furthering your understanding of the Bible. In this edition of the stepping series, he highlights the four Gospels: Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, as he did in Stepping Through the Gospels. The format is the same as his first two books, Stepping through the Psalms and Proverbs and More Steps Through the Scriptures—that is, to pick out a favorite verse or paragraph and write a short commentary on it.
More Steps Through the Gospels: Walking with Jesus picks up where Stepping Through the Gospels leaves off and completes Jesus’s journey to His ascension. It is not a rigorous study with footnotes and references to other writers. It was written with the leading of the Holy Spirit. So it is easy to read, absorb, and think about. The Steps lend themselves to daily reading and meditation. It is also designed for small-group Bible study.
More Steps Through the Gospels will
• introduce you to another Christian interpretation of the Scriptures,
• shed new light on some of your favorite scriptures,
• stimulate your thinking on how you might write a commentary,
• encourage a daily quick study of the Word of God,
• build you up in a positive outlook on your steps with God, and
• work in addition to other commentaries for a more complete study.
If you desire to grow more in your walk with the Lord, this book can be your guide. In conjunction with the Holy Spirit, a deeper understanding of the Scriptures is possible, and your life can become more fruitful.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alan Engle’s new book serves as a practical and encouraging guide for believers who want to move deeper into Scripture. Covering Gospel passages from the resurrection of Lazarus through Jesus’s ascension—exactly where his prior volume concluded (page v)—this devotional offers fresh insights, gentle challenges, and opportunities for reflection. Engle’s accessible tone and Scripture-anchored approach make the book ideal for individual study, daily meditation, or small-group use.
Consumers can purchase “More Steps Through the Gospels: Walking with Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “More Steps Through the Gospels: Walking with Jesus”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories