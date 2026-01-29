Amber Bishop Mornes’s Newly Released "Beginners Guide to God" is a Heartfelt, Practical Guide That Invites Hesitant Seekers to Begin a Genuine Relationship with God

“Beginners Guide to God: Viewpoint from a Reluctant Christian” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amber Bishop Mornes is a candid and down-to-earth roadmap that distills the Christian journey into three accessible practices: prayer, Bible reading, and community, offering practical tools, devotions, and interactive activities for those curious about God but cautious about organized religion.