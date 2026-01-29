Amber Bishop Mornes’s Newly Released "Beginners Guide to God" is a Heartfelt, Practical Guide That Invites Hesitant Seekers to Begin a Genuine Relationship with God
“Beginners Guide to God: Viewpoint from a Reluctant Christian” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amber Bishop Mornes is a candid and down-to-earth roadmap that distills the Christian journey into three accessible practices: prayer, Bible reading, and community, offering practical tools, devotions, and interactive activities for those curious about God but cautious about organized religion.
Fort Collins, CO, January 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Beginners Guide to God: Viewpoint from a Reluctant Christian”: a warm, conversational introduction to knowing God. “Beginners Guide to God: Viewpoint from a Reluctant Christian” is the creation of published author, Amber Bishop Mornes, a dedicated wife, mother, and friend who owns her own business and strives to inspire her three daughters in their pursuit of balancing faith, family, and fun.
Mornes shares, “Are you seeking more than the chaos around you? Are you ready to know God? In a world filled with confusion and lies, there’s never been a better time to connect with a deeper truth. This book will guide you through the maze of information and doubt, breaking down the essentials of starting your spiritual journey with God. Here, you’ll find practical insights to help you understand the three core practices to deepen your faith and find peace.
Whether you’ve been hurt by the church, wrestle with doubts, or feel hesitant about religion, this book welcomes you with an open mind. God is patient, loving, and ready to build a relationship with you. With a faith that can quiet fears, heal anger, and cultivate compassion, you’ll find yourself on a new path toward truth and purpose.
Grounded in the wisdom of 1 Timothy 6:21 and Proverbs 3:5–7, this journey invites you to release control, seek God, and find a love that brings peace. If you’re ready to explore faith in a way that brings inner peace and freedom, this book is your guide. Take the first step—God is waiting.
God tells us in 1 Timothy 6:21 that the most important thing in life is to know God.
Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight. Do not be wise in your own eyes; fear the Lord and shun evil. (Proverbs 3:5–7)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amber Bishop Mornes’s new book offers an approachable blend of biblical teaching, honest personal insight, guided questions, and mini-workbook features including checklists, devotions, journaling prompts, and creative coloring pages to help readers build sustainable habits of prayer, Scripture reading, and Christ-centered community as they grow in faith.
Consumers can purchase “Beginners Guide to God: Viewpoint from a Reluctant Christian” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beginners Guide to God: Viewpoint from a Reluctant Christian”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Mornes shares, “Are you seeking more than the chaos around you? Are you ready to know God? In a world filled with confusion and lies, there’s never been a better time to connect with a deeper truth. This book will guide you through the maze of information and doubt, breaking down the essentials of starting your spiritual journey with God. Here, you’ll find practical insights to help you understand the three core practices to deepen your faith and find peace.
Whether you’ve been hurt by the church, wrestle with doubts, or feel hesitant about religion, this book welcomes you with an open mind. God is patient, loving, and ready to build a relationship with you. With a faith that can quiet fears, heal anger, and cultivate compassion, you’ll find yourself on a new path toward truth and purpose.
Grounded in the wisdom of 1 Timothy 6:21 and Proverbs 3:5–7, this journey invites you to release control, seek God, and find a love that brings peace. If you’re ready to explore faith in a way that brings inner peace and freedom, this book is your guide. Take the first step—God is waiting.
God tells us in 1 Timothy 6:21 that the most important thing in life is to know God.
Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight. Do not be wise in your own eyes; fear the Lord and shun evil. (Proverbs 3:5–7)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amber Bishop Mornes’s new book offers an approachable blend of biblical teaching, honest personal insight, guided questions, and mini-workbook features including checklists, devotions, journaling prompts, and creative coloring pages to help readers build sustainable habits of prayer, Scripture reading, and Christ-centered community as they grow in faith.
Consumers can purchase “Beginners Guide to God: Viewpoint from a Reluctant Christian” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beginners Guide to God: Viewpoint from a Reluctant Christian”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories