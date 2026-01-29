Hannah Tabon’s Newly Released "Freedom in Surrender" is a Thrilling Blend of Superhero Intrigue, Romance, and the Struggle Between Truth and Identity
“Freedom in Surrender” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hannah Tabon is an action-packed story that weaves together suspense, hidden identities, and emotional connection in a world where heroes and villains collide.
Forsyth, MO, January 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Freedom in Surrender”: an exciting and character-driven novel that explores loyalty, love, and the cost of secrecy amid high-stakes superhero conflict. “Freedom in Surrender” is the creation of published author, Hannah Tabon, who was born and raised on a homestead farm in Southwest Missouri. She graduated from Carl Junction High School in 2015 and moved to Branson in 2017, where she met her husband.
Tabon shares, “It can be tough to be a thief in a world of superheroes, but Red Fox relishes a challenge, which is why when the crime lord, Fang, hires him to kidnap Gold Wing, the most powerful superhero on earth, he accepts the challenge eagerly. When he arrives in Gateway, Gold Wing’s home, he doesn’t expect to meet Destiny Grace, a kind and loving artist.
When Gold Wing realizes Red Fox is in Gateway, she discovers just how slick the fox is. With the help of her friend Anvil, the leader of the SDA, they must bring him to justice. Meanwhile, she’s begun an exciting relationship with Jim Redwood, an ingenious inventor, though she doesn’t understand why he would shy away when things get serious.
How long can either of them keep their secrets safe, and what will it cost if they learn the truth a little too late?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hannah Tabon’s new book delivers fast-paced action alongside emotional depth as characters navigate trust, vulnerability, and the consequences of living behind masks. Freedom in Surrender invites readers into a vivid superhero world while asking timeless questions about honesty, sacrifice, and what it truly means to be free.
Consumers can purchase “Freedom in Surrender” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Freedom in Surrender”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
