The Freshmaker Opens New Interior Design Studio in Andover, MA
The Freshmaker has opened a new interior design studio in Andover, Massachusetts, located within a historic mill building that houses a vibrant artist collective. Founded by interior designer Stacey Martin, the studio marks a shift from a home-based practice to a collaborative creative environment, offering new opportunities for artisan partnerships while continuing to serve residential clients throughout Greater Boston and New England.
Andover, MA, January 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Freshmaker, an interior design firm founded by designer Stacey Martin, has opened a new studio space in Andover, Massachusetts, marking a shift from private practice to public presence.
The new studio is located within a historic mill building that now functions as a multidisciplinary artist collective. The space is shared among furniture makers, painters, potters, photographers, and other creative professionals, with a working art gallery and rotating community events hosted throughout the year.
For Martin, the move reflects both growth and alignment. “Design has always been about collaboration for me,” she says. “Being surrounded by makers—people who work with their hands and materials every day—creates a natural dialogue that feeds the way I think about interiors.”
While The Freshmaker studio is open by appointment only, the building itself regularly hosts open-studio tours, exhibitions, and community art events. The setting also presents new opportunities for Martin to collaborate with local artisans and source one-of-a-kind pieces for client projects, from custom furniture to handmade ceramics and original artwork.
The Freshmaker serves residential clients throughout Greater Boston, the North Shore, and New England, working on renovations, new construction, and full-home furnishing projects. Martin’s approach emphasizes thoughtful planning, material layering, and spaces that balance function with personality.
“Moving into a dedicated studio allows us to better support clients while staying connected to the creative community,” Martin adds. “It’s a space for ideas, collaboration, and craftsmanship, and Andover felt like the right place for that next chapter.”
The new studio is located within a historic mill building that now functions as a multidisciplinary artist collective. The space is shared among furniture makers, painters, potters, photographers, and other creative professionals, with a working art gallery and rotating community events hosted throughout the year.
For Martin, the move reflects both growth and alignment. “Design has always been about collaboration for me,” she says. “Being surrounded by makers—people who work with their hands and materials every day—creates a natural dialogue that feeds the way I think about interiors.”
While The Freshmaker studio is open by appointment only, the building itself regularly hosts open-studio tours, exhibitions, and community art events. The setting also presents new opportunities for Martin to collaborate with local artisans and source one-of-a-kind pieces for client projects, from custom furniture to handmade ceramics and original artwork.
The Freshmaker serves residential clients throughout Greater Boston, the North Shore, and New England, working on renovations, new construction, and full-home furnishing projects. Martin’s approach emphasizes thoughtful planning, material layering, and spaces that balance function with personality.
“Moving into a dedicated studio allows us to better support clients while staying connected to the creative community,” Martin adds. “It’s a space for ideas, collaboration, and craftsmanship, and Andover felt like the right place for that next chapter.”
Contact
The FreshmakerContact
Stacey Martin
857-770-1350
thefreshmaker.net
Stacey Martin
857-770-1350
thefreshmaker.net
Categories