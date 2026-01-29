Dr. Vanessa Davis Conwell’s Newly Released "Educating Christians in the Importance of Systematic Theology 'Defend the Faith'" is a Potent Guide to Sound Doctrine

“Educating Christians in the Importance of Systematic Theology “Defend the Faith”: Historic Building Blocks of the Christian Faith and Doctrines” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Vanessa Davis Conwell is an in-depth instructional guide that helps pastors, leaders, and laypersons understand, apply, and defend sound biblical doctrine through structured study and practical teaching tools.