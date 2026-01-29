Dr. Vanessa Davis Conwell’s Newly Released "Educating Christians in the Importance of Systematic Theology 'Defend the Faith'" is a Potent Guide to Sound Doctrine
“Educating Christians in the Importance of Systematic Theology “Defend the Faith”: Historic Building Blocks of the Christian Faith and Doctrines” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Vanessa Davis Conwell is an in-depth instructional guide that helps pastors, leaders, and laypersons understand, apply, and defend sound biblical doctrine through structured study and practical teaching tools.
Grayson, GA, January 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Educating Christians in the Importance of Systematic Theology “Defend the Faith”: Historic Building Blocks of the Christian Faith and Doctrines”: a biblically grounded, research-driven workbook that explores the foundations of Christian belief. “Educating Christians in the Importance of Systematic Theology “Defend the Faith”: Historic Building Blocks of the Christian Faith and Doctrines” is the creation of published author, Dr. Vanessa Davis Conwell, who has been a born-again believer since the age of fifteen. She was involved with the InterVarsity Christian Fellowship Club all four years at LIU Southampton. She has a BA degree in business from LIU Southampton, was a marketing and business education teacher, and holds an MA degree in theology from Columbia International University. She has a Doctor of Ministry degree from Charlotte Christian College and Theological Seminary with a concentration in developing Christian leadership.
Dr. Vanessa Davis Conwell is a US Navy veteran and has been Kenney’s wife for thirty-eight years; may he rest in Heaven. They have three adult children.
Dr. Conwell shares, “This study will be an educational course on the disciplines of Christian doctrines. The results showed that the degree of understanding sound doctrine between pastors, ministers, and laypersons plays a major role in the level of common participation in teaching and preaching God’s Word. This book/course will utilize an exploratory mixed method, research, and design to gather, analyze, and compare unsound teachings to what is established by the Christian church. The study allows for conclusions and recommendations on how to have a common participation in the gospel message of God between ordained and nonordained.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Vanessa Davis Conwell’s new book is a structured 15-week seminar-style resource that provides practical learning tools, discussion questions, and doctrinal frameworks that strengthen the reader’s ability to defend and live out their faith.
Consumers can purchase “Educating Christians in the Importance of Systematic Theology “Defend the Faith”: Historic Building Blocks of the Christian Faith and Doctrines” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Educating Christians in the Importance of Systematic Theology “Defend the Faith”: Historic Building Blocks of the Christian Faith and Doctrines”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
