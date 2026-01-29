Reda V. Kirkwood’s Newly Released "SCAMP (Spiritual Connections and the Mental Health Practitioner)" is a Faith-Based Resource for Spiritual and Mental Health Growth

“SCAMP (Spiritual Connections and the Mental Health Practitioner): A Christ-Centered, Practical Approach to Treatment Client Companion Guide and Journal” from Christian Faith Publishing author Reda V. Kirkwood, LCSW offers individuals and clients a structured, faith-integrated approach to mental health care. This guide and journal empower users to follow therapeutic practices while incorporating spirituality, with tools to track personal growth and progress guided by the Holy Spirit.