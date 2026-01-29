Reda V. Kirkwood’s Newly Released "SCAMP (Spiritual Connections and the Mental Health Practitioner)" is a Faith-Based Resource for Spiritual and Mental Health Growth
“SCAMP (Spiritual Connections and the Mental Health Practitioner): A Christ-Centered, Practical Approach to Treatment Client Companion Guide and Journal” from Christian Faith Publishing author Reda V. Kirkwood, LCSW offers individuals and clients a structured, faith-integrated approach to mental health care. This guide and journal empower users to follow therapeutic practices while incorporating spirituality, with tools to track personal growth and progress guided by the Holy Spirit.
New York, NY, January 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “SCAMP (Spiritual Connections and the Mental Health Practitioner): A Christ-Centered, Practical Approach to Treatment Client Companion Guide and Journal”: a practical, Christ-centered tool for personal mental health and spiritual development. “SCAMP (Spiritual Connections and the Mental Health Practitioner): A Christ-Centered, Practical Approach to Treatment Client Companion Guide and Journal” is the creation of published author, Reda V. Kirkwood, LCSW, a licensed clinical social worker in Arkansas and Tennessee, an ordained minister, and a professional with extensive experience in child welfare, corrections, ministry, and mental health. She is the author of the Christian children’s book Princess Divine and founder of the nonprofit Women in Transition to Glory Services, Inc. Reda lives in Marion, Arkansas, with her husband, Cleo Kirkwood Jr., and their dog, Starr, and enjoys reading, writing, and spending time with her family and faith.
Reda V. Kirkwood, LCSW shares, “Are you in need of mental health care or intervention, but you are not interested in having face-to-face contact with a professional therapist or counselor? Perhaps, you cannot afford “traditional” face-to-face therapy due to insurance limitations, high deductibles or maybe mental health coverage is not included in your insurance policy. Are you a Christian who is seeing a professional, but they are not including spirituality as part of your treatment plan, but spiritual care is critical to you. Maybe your work schedule does not permit access to a therapist in a conventional manner due to their daytime work hours. Finally, are you a mental health practitioner, life coach or pastor, but you are unsure how to incorporate spirituality as a treatment modality/intervention with your clients in an effective, practical, and structured way your clients can follow and chart their own progress?
This manual will provide that intervention with the Holy Spirit as the Master Practitioner and Guide for a lifetime! What makes this treatment model innovative is that it addresses the whole person, mind, body, and spirit!
If any of the above describes you, this client companion guide/journal is for you and your clients! You can access the virtual therapist/video on our website at www.yourkingdomconnect.org which will guide you through how to incorporate therapeutic techniques in your day-to-day life!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Reda V. Kirkwood, LCSW’s new book equips both clients and practitioners to combine mental health strategies with spiritual guidance for lasting growth. Kimble_Reda_320446_PR
Consumers can purchase “SCAMP (Spiritual Connections and the Mental Health Practitioner): A Christ-Centered, Practical Approach to Treatment Client Companion Guide and Journal” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “SCAMP (Spiritual Connections and the Mental Health Practitioner): A Christ-Centered, Practical Approach to Treatment Client Companion Guide and Journal”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
