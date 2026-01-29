Everett Torrence’s Newly Released “BLESSED TO BE A BLESSING: A Weekly Devotional” Inspires Readers to Grow in Faith and Live with Purpose
“BLESSED TO BE A BLESSING: A Weekly Devotional” from Christian Faith Publishing author Everett Torrence is a thoughtful and Scripture-centered collection designed to encourage believers to deepen their relationship with God while navigating life’s challenges with hope, wisdom, and joy.
Cornelius, NC, January 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “BLESSED TO BE A BLESSING: A Weekly Devotional”: a faith-filled and encouraging guide that invites readers to reflect, grow spiritually, and live out God’s purpose in their daily lives. “BLESSED TO BE A BLESSING: A Weekly Devotional” is the creation of published author, Everett Torrence, a father of five and grandfather of three. Torrence earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Ghana teaching secondary math, and later completed graduate studies in economics, leading to work in international development and community college teaching. In 1999, he recommitted his life to Christ, became active in church leadership, occasionally preached, and earned a master’s degree in Christian leadership from seminary. He now hopes to combine his international experience and theological training to provide physical and spiritual support to persecuted believers.
Torrence shares, “Matthew 5:16 says, “Your light must shine before people in such a way that they may see your good works and glorify your Father, who is in heaven” (NASB 1995). Thus, this book seeks to glorify God—the Creator and Owner of the earth and all it contains, the world, and those who dwell in it (Psalm 24:1 NASB)—by encouraging people to live a more abundant life and to live it to the full (John 10:10). The devotionals also attempt to demonstrate that what is most important in your life is your attitude toward and response to God, which, in turn, dictates or impacts your response to your circumstances. It is, therefore, hoped that this devotional will encourage and empower the reader as they journey through life and face life’s challenges, bringing them joy that comes from within and not from without, regardless of their circumstances.
Key themes of the book include, but are not limited to, making Jesus both your Lord and Savior; allowing God to soften your heart and aligning it with His heart and motives; forgiving those who have wronged you; not holding onto the past; staying in God’s will and not doing your own thing; numbering your days and making them count when it comes to serving God; finding joy in the LORD in the midst of your trials and circumstances; and trusting God to work all things together for good and His glory.
The devotionals are inspired by personal experiences and challenges that the author has faced in life, as well as those of others, while some are inspired by sermons he has heard or conversations that he has been privy to. It is hoped that the devotionals will touch and transform hearts for Christ, bearing in mind that while they are rooted in the Word of God, they are not meant to be a substitute for reading the Bible.
In closing, for those who find themselves thirsting for more spiritually and wanting to have a new or stronger relationship with God, or even those who aren’t sure what they believe, hopefully this devotional will be a source of encouragement, bearing in mind they must ultimately look to the Source when facing the trials and difficulties of life. For it is not a matter if they will face trials, but it is a matter when they face them (Acts 14:22). May this devotional be a blessing and encouragement to you, in Jesus’s Name.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Everett Torrence’s new book is a warm and uplifting devotional that guides readers week by week toward spiritual growth, renewed faith, and a life that reflects God’s love.
Consumers can purchase “BLESSED TO BE A BLESSING: A Weekly Devotional” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “BLESSED TO BE A BLESSING: A Weekly Devotional”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
