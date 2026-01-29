Everett Torrence’s Newly Released “BLESSED TO BE A BLESSING: A Weekly Devotional” Inspires Readers to Grow in Faith and Live with Purpose

“BLESSED TO BE A BLESSING: A Weekly Devotional” from Christian Faith Publishing author Everett Torrence is a thoughtful and Scripture-centered collection designed to encourage believers to deepen their relationship with God while navigating life’s challenges with hope, wisdom, and joy.