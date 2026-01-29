Wayne Runde’s Newly Released "Shadow of the Deceiver: The Genesis Trust, Book 3" is a Riveting Fusion of Faith, Science Fiction, and Moral Truth

“Shadow of the Deceiver: The Genesis Trust, Book 3” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wayne Runde is a thought-provoking continuation of the Genesis Trust series, weaving together futuristic adventure and timeless spiritual truths in a battle between deception and faith.