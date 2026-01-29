Wayne Runde’s Newly Released "Shadow of the Deceiver: The Genesis Trust, Book 3" is a Riveting Fusion of Faith, Science Fiction, and Moral Truth
“Shadow of the Deceiver: The Genesis Trust, Book 3” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wayne Runde is a thought-provoking continuation of the Genesis Trust series, weaving together futuristic adventure and timeless spiritual truths in a battle between deception and faith.
New York, NY, January 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Shadow of the Deceiver: The Genesis Trust, Book 3”: a gripping blend of visionary science fiction and biblical insight that challenges readers to discern truth in an age of illusion. “Shadow of the Deceiver: The Genesis Trust, Book 3” is the creation of published author, Wayne Runde, a physician, husband, and proud grandfather of three who brings his passion for faith, family, and imagination into everything he writes. A lifelong fan of science fiction and fantasy, Wayne was inspired to begin writing stories that reflect a Christian worldview—combining the wonder of speculative fiction with the hope and truth found in God’s Word. When he’s not working or writing, he enjoys woodworking, beekeeping, and spending time with his beloved family. His stories are grounded in biblical values and aim to inspire readers to think deeply, dream boldly, and live faithfully.
Runde shares, “When Chris Ballanger returned from an elite internship on the hidden island of Atlantis, he brought home more than advanced knowledge. He brought home Brianna, a brilliant native Atlantan who captured his heart. But their peaceful newlywed life is short-lived. A rising force in the West—an enigmatic leader known only as the Falcon—is spreading a message that seduces the masses and subverts the truth.
As they journey through a society dazzled by technology and desperate for peace, the couple must navigate deceit, hidden alliances, and a culture that exalts pleasure over truth. With enemies lurking in plain sight and the line between good and evil growing ever more blurred, Chris and Brianna must hold fast to their faith, uncover the truth behind the Falcon’s power, and fight for a world that has forgotten who the true Savior is.
Blending visionary science fiction with unwavering biblical truth, Shadow of the Deceiver is a gripping tale of loyalty, courage, and the ultimate battle for hearts and minds in an age of spiritual darkness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wayne Runde’s new book offers readers a thrilling and spiritually enriching experience that combines the intrigue of speculative fiction with the steadfast message of Christian faith, inviting readers to explore how belief endures amid deception and doubt.
Consumers can purchase “Shadow of the Deceiver: The Genesis Trust, Book 3” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Shadow of the Deceiver: The Genesis Trust, Book 3”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
