Author North Selvey’s New Book, "60 Seconds of Prayer," is a Powerful Guide That Utilizes Only the Bible to Help Readers Grow in Their Relationship with God

Recent release “60 Seconds of Prayer” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author North Selvey is a unique and enlightening resource that focuses on the text of the Bible to encourage readers to converse with God and grow in their faith. Moving away from dogmatic traditions, “60 Seconds of Prayer” will help readers have an honest and open connection to their Heavenly Father.