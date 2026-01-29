Author North Selvey’s New Book, "60 Seconds of Prayer," is a Powerful Guide That Utilizes Only the Bible to Help Readers Grow in Their Relationship with God
Recent release “60 Seconds of Prayer” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author North Selvey is a unique and enlightening resource that focuses on the text of the Bible to encourage readers to converse with God and grow in their faith. Moving away from dogmatic traditions, “60 Seconds of Prayer” will help readers have an honest and open connection to their Heavenly Father.
Duncan, SC, January 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- North Selvey, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who holds bachelor’s degrees in both project management and marketing, works in renewable energy, and spends his free time studying and teaching the principles of the Bible, has completed his new book “60 Seconds of Prayer”: a poignant guide built entirely on Scripture that invites readers to rediscover the power that prayer can have in growing one’s relationship with God.
“This book has only one goal: to help you start an honest and open conversation with God,” writes Selvery. “With the Bible as the only source, it is not influenced by or the product of any denomination. In this book, you step away from religious traditions and rules. The Bible is filled with actual prayers from real people, and most of them are less than sixty-second conversations. I challenge you to explore the wonderful gift of prayer from a loving God and change a life of rules to a life of relationship.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, North Selvey’s engaging guide will invite readers to reframe their idea of prayer as a gift and an invitation to speak with God freely, rather than as a ritual bound by specific religious denominations. Perfect for new believers or those wishing to renew their connection to God, “60 Seconds of Prayer” is both a practical tool and an encouraging companion on any person’s journey of faith.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "60 Seconds of Prayer" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
