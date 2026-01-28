Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin in Fair Oaks, CA, March 9, 2026

Temple Grandin, one of the world’s most accomplished adults with autism, holds a PhD in animal science and is a professor at Colorado State University. She is the author of several acclaimed books, including the national bestsellers Thinking in Pictures and Animals in Translation. She lectures nationwide, has been featured in major media, and the HBO film Temple Grandin won seven Emmys. Her portrait will soon join the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery's permanent collection.