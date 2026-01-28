Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin in Fair Oaks, CA, March 9, 2026
Temple Grandin, one of the world’s most accomplished adults with autism, holds a PhD in animal science and is a professor at Colorado State University. She is the author of several acclaimed books, including the national bestsellers Thinking in Pictures and Animals in Translation. She lectures nationwide, has been featured in major media, and the HBO film Temple Grandin won seven Emmys. Her portrait will soon join the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery's permanent collection.
Fair Oaks, CA, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Temple Grandin, a world-renowned autism spokesperson, scientist, and inventor, has served as an inspiration and role model to hundreds of thousands of families and persons with autism.
In this unique presentation, Temple eloquently and candidly describes the challenges she has faced and offers glimpses into her own childhood, with ideas on how others dealing with autism can meet these obstacles and improve the quality of their lives.
Backed by her personal experience and evidence-based research, Temple shares her valuable insights on all types of thinkers, why they are important, and ways in which young people can continue to think about and understand what it means to be innovative. Her portrait now joins the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection.
Dr. Grandin will share insightful tips on:
• Early intervention, therapies, and classroom inclusion
• Improving social skills
• Independent living skills, including shopping, hygiene, and driving
• Different kinds of minds, and the importance of each
• Improving nutrition in picky eaters
The event will be held at:
Sacramento Waldorf School
3750 Bannister Road
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
