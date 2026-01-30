VRC Announces Its Launch
VRC announced its launch as an investment firm integrating quantitative research with fundamental value investing.
Milwaukee, WI, January 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Verma Research Capital LLC announced the launch of Verma Research Capital (VRC), an asset management company founded and launched by Divyanshu Verma, a Wisconsin resident. VRC integrates quantitative research with long-term value investing, applying systematic analysis alongside fundamental evaluation within its investment process.
The firm manages exposures across multiple asset classes, including equities and derivatives such as options. Quantitative models are applied to analyze pricing, volatility, risk, and payoff structures, while fundamental research focuses on intrinsic value, business quality, and long-term cash generation. Insights from both approaches are incorporated into portfolio construction across different market conditions.
VRC has developed proprietary research and technology capabilities to process financial data, corporate filings, and earnings information efficiently, supporting rigorous and timely investment analysis. Adaptive valuation and risk frameworks allow the firm to assess opportunities as market and macroeconomic conditions evolve.
“VRC was launched to build an asset management company that integrates quantitative methods with long-term value analysis across asset classes to deliver optimized risk adjusted returns to investors,” said Divyanshu Verma, Founder of Verma Research Capital.
Divyanshu Verma
312-554-9468
vermaresearch.com
