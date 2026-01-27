Ayendy Bonifacio’s "Dique Dominican" is a Lyrical Memoir of Migration, Identity, and the In-Between
Portland, OR, January 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dique Dominican is the powerful debut memoir from Ayendy Bonifacio, born “near a mango-steepled, river-scented town” in the Dominican Republic and raised in Brooklyn after migrating as a child. With lyrical precision and emotional honesty, Bonifacio crafts an unforgettable meditation on migration, identity, language, and belonging. The book will be released by Unsolicited Press on January 31, 2026 in both paperback and hardcover editions.
Moving between rural Dominican landscapes, the streets of East New York, and the classrooms of the American Midwest, Dique Dominican captures the tension of living between languages and cultures. Bonifacio reflects on the immigrant experience with tenderness and lucidity, exploring how memory, language, and loss shape a life forever split across borders.
Critics have already recognized Bonifacio’s memoir for its courage and grace. Ana Castillo calls it “an act of courage and skill.” Maria Cristina Fumagalli praises it as “a whisper which, however, forcefully demands to be heard.” And Ilan Stavans describes it as “a courageous, Babel-like journey.”
With prose that is both intimate and intellectual, Dique Dominican joins the lineage of Dominican and Latinx memoirs that reimagine migration not as departure, but as transformation.
Dique Dominican is available for preorder through Unsolicited Press and will be distributed via Ingram and Asterism.
Ayendy Bonifacio (he/him/his) received a Ph.D. in English from Ohio State University and is an Associate Professor of Literature of the Americas at the University of Toledo. He writes about the Black Atlantic, hemispheric literature, Latinx studies, and print culture. His work has appeared in The New York Times, Slate, The Los Angeles Review of Books, The Black Scholar, and more. Bonifacio is the author of four books spanning poetry, memoir, fiction, and literary scholarship.
Publisher: Unsolicited Press, Portland, OR
Publication Date: January 31, 2026
ISBN (Paperback): 978-1-963115-67-3 | $21.95
ISBN (Hardback): 978-1-963115-68-0 | $32.95
Genre: Memoir | Pages: 246
Moving between rural Dominican landscapes, the streets of East New York, and the classrooms of the American Midwest, Dique Dominican captures the tension of living between languages and cultures. Bonifacio reflects on the immigrant experience with tenderness and lucidity, exploring how memory, language, and loss shape a life forever split across borders.
Critics have already recognized Bonifacio’s memoir for its courage and grace. Ana Castillo calls it “an act of courage and skill.” Maria Cristina Fumagalli praises it as “a whisper which, however, forcefully demands to be heard.” And Ilan Stavans describes it as “a courageous, Babel-like journey.”
With prose that is both intimate and intellectual, Dique Dominican joins the lineage of Dominican and Latinx memoirs that reimagine migration not as departure, but as transformation.
Dique Dominican is available for preorder through Unsolicited Press and will be distributed via Ingram and Asterism.
Ayendy Bonifacio (he/him/his) received a Ph.D. in English from Ohio State University and is an Associate Professor of Literature of the Americas at the University of Toledo. He writes about the Black Atlantic, hemispheric literature, Latinx studies, and print culture. His work has appeared in The New York Times, Slate, The Los Angeles Review of Books, The Black Scholar, and more. Bonifacio is the author of four books spanning poetry, memoir, fiction, and literary scholarship.
Publisher: Unsolicited Press, Portland, OR
Publication Date: January 31, 2026
ISBN (Paperback): 978-1-963115-67-3 | $21.95
ISBN (Hardback): 978-1-963115-68-0 | $32.95
Genre: Memoir | Pages: 246
Contact
Unsolicited PressContact
S.R. Stewart
619-354-8005
www.unsolicitedpress.com
S.R. Stewart
619-354-8005
www.unsolicitedpress.com
Categories