Author Mehdi Nil’s New Book “Ashes of the Jasmine” is a Gripping Novel That Follows One Man’s Journey as He Navigates Love and Personal Struggles from Tehran to Detroit
Recent release “Ashes of the Jasmine” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Mehdi Nil is a thrilling novel that follows a young man named Matthias who moves from Tehran to Detroit, Michigan, and begins trying to rebuild his life in America with his wife. But after facing an emotional reckoning, Mattias must navigate new struggles as he finds his place amidst loss and betrayal.
New York, NY, January 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mehdi Nil, a retired civil engineer and a lifelong storyteller who resides in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to be close to his children and their mother, has completed his new book “Ashes of the Jasmine”: a poignant and compelling account that follows a young man’s journey to overcome personal struggle and loss after immigrating from Iran to the United States.
“‘Ashes of the Jasmine” Is a lyrical memoir chronicling one man’s journey from Iran to America—and from hope to heartbreak, From Tehran to Detroit, Matthias rebuilds a life with his wife, Emilia, and a suitcase full of dreams he left behind a life steeped in literature and engineering, exchanging it for restaurant kitchens, hospital corridors, and long nights of study at Wayne state University.
Blending Persian lyricism with American grit, This is not a tale of triumph--It is a reckoning. It is a song of survival, sung in the language of longing. He writes from the ashes of betrayal, from the collapse of meaning, and from the raw edge of spiritual surrender
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Mehdi Nil’s enthralling tale draws on the author’s own experiences, offering readers a tender, unflinching, and deeply human tale that will take them from the shadows of betrayal to the light of spiritual surrender.
