Author Mehdi Nil’s New Book “Ashes of the Jasmine” is a Gripping Novel That Follows One Man’s Journey as He Navigates Love and Personal Struggles from Tehran to Detroit

Recent release “Ashes of the Jasmine” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Mehdi Nil is a thrilling novel that follows a young man named Matthias who moves from Tehran to Detroit, Michigan, and begins trying to rebuild his life in America with his wife. But after facing an emotional reckoning, Mattias must navigate new struggles as he finds his place amidst loss and betrayal.