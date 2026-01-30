Author M.J. Leman’s New Book “Lucy's Christmas” is a Charming Story of a Young Girl Named Lucy Who Loves Christmas and Ends Up Receiving Two Very Special Gifts
Recent release “Lucy's Christmas” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author M.J. Leman is a captivating story that centers around Lucy, a young blond girl who loves Christmastime and eagerly awaits her presents from Santa. When she opens them up, Lucy discovers her two gifts are special and unique just like her.
Durand, MI, January 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- M.J. Leman, a veteran elementary teacher with an administration degree who loves reading, spending time with her German Shepherd, and all things Christmas, has completed her new book “Lucy's Christmas”: a heartwarming story that follows a young girl and her two special Christmas gifts she receives.
“Lucy has always loved Christmas and the magic that surrounds the holiday,” writes Leman. “But not everyone or everything sees that magic and is often left behind. Follow along as three lives become changed during the holiday season all on Christmas Eve.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, M.J. Leman’s engaging story is inspired by the author’s lifelong love of Christmas, and promises to capture the hearts of young readers with the magic of the holiday season. Accompanied by colorful artwork to help bring Leman’s story to life, “Lucy’s Christmas” is a beautiful tale that is certain to become a beloved addition to any family’s Christmas traditions.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Lucy's Christmas" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“Lucy has always loved Christmas and the magic that surrounds the holiday,” writes Leman. “But not everyone or everything sees that magic and is often left behind. Follow along as three lives become changed during the holiday season all on Christmas Eve.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, M.J. Leman’s engaging story is inspired by the author’s lifelong love of Christmas, and promises to capture the hearts of young readers with the magic of the holiday season. Accompanied by colorful artwork to help bring Leman’s story to life, “Lucy’s Christmas” is a beautiful tale that is certain to become a beloved addition to any family’s Christmas traditions.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Lucy's Christmas" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories