Loveforce International Releases New Music from Ami Cannon and inRchild
On Friday, January 30, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles, one is by Ami Cannon and another is by inRchild.
Santa Clarita, CA, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, January 30, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One is by Ami Cannon. Another is by inRchild.
Ami Cannon’s new single entitled “The Rhythm And Loveliness Of The Dance” is an Adult Contemporary song. It uses acoustic guitars, a Drum kit, bass, a Hammond organ and violins, to create a mellow ambiance through which a lyrical story unfolds about two people transitioning from strangers to a more intimate relationship. It illustrates the way dancing can carry you away from your life and towards romance.
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild entitled “How It Sounds When You Get Directions From A Foreigner,” is an EDM song. It uses a synthesizer, beats and unintelligible words to show listeners what it’s like when you ask a foreigner for directions and how those directions will likely sound to you. It’s a universal experience most people have had at least once in their life. The song tries to do this in an energetic and fun way.
“We have two Imaginative and easy to listen to releases this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It’s a good time to turn off the TV or computer and listen to something lighthearted and fun,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
