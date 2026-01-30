Zina Moore’s Newly Released "Daily Devotions Leads to Spiritual Promotions" is a Powerful Collection of Prophetic Poetry Rooted in Scripture and Life Experience
“Daily Devotions Leads to Spiritual Promotions: Volume 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Zina Moore is a spiritually charged devotional work that blends biblical teaching with prophetic poetry to encourage perseverance, healing, and spiritual growth.
Tarboro, NC, January 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Daily Devotions Leads to Spiritual Promotions: Volume 1”: a faith-driven devotional that uses poetic expression to confront real-life struggles while pointing readers toward victory through Christ. “Daily Devotions Leads to Spiritual Promotions: Volume 1” is the creation of published author, Zina Moore, who was born and raised in Tarboro, North Carolina. She came from a big family of preachers and pastors. Zina has been married to Ivory Moore for thirty-eight years and has two children and an adopted daughter and seven grandkids. She is the copastor of The Way of Holiness Christian Center and the founder of the youth group Youth on the Rise. She is also a praise dance instructor for many praise dance groups and is a mighty prayer warrior. Mrs. Zina Moore is the owner of Zina’s Boutique in Tarboro, North Carolina. Zina began her love for writing prophetic poetry in 2010. She desires to do it for many more years to come.
Zina Moore shares, “To all readers, this book is based on biblical scriptures. I guarantee you will be blessed. These are more than poems. These are prophetic poetry. They tell the true story, acknowledge problems, cope with issues, and show you how to get the victory in difficult times. This is how I saw it, this is how I felt it, and this is how I wrote it. These words are life experiences.
A word spoken in due season, how good is it. (Proverbs 5:3)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Zina Moore’s new book offers readers a bold and authentic devotional experience designed to strengthen faith, sharpen spiritual discernment, and inspire victory through daily devotion.
Consumers can purchase “Daily Devotions Leads to Spiritual Promotions: Volume 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Daily Devotions Leads to Spiritual Promotions: Volume 1”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
