Laura Winstead’s Newly Released "Whispers of Hope" is a Raw and Faith-Filled Memoir of Healing, Resilience, and God’s Redemptive Power
“Whispers of Hope: A Journey Through Anorexia, Divorce, and Redemption” from Christian Faith Publishing author Laura Winstead is a deeply honest testimony that follows a young woman’s journey through eating disorders, marital heartbreak, and spiritual restoration, revealing how God brings freedom, identity, and hope out of devastation.
Elizabeth, CO, January 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Whispers of Hope: A Journey Through Anorexia, Divorce, and Redemption”: a courageous and transformative account of confronting lies, embracing truth, and finding redemption through faith. “Whispers of Hope: A Journey Through Anorexia, Divorce, and Redemption” is the creation of published author, Laura Winstead, a faith-driven and resilient woman whose life reflects personal healing, growth, and a passion for helping others thrive. Raised in Taft, California, she values close family relationships and overcame significant challenges, including an early battle with anorexia. Through education, ministry training, and a transformative encounter with God, Laura discovered her purpose and went on to earn degrees in psychology and organizational leadership. Now a certified coach, she supports women through life transitions with compassion and clarity. Having navigated loss, divorce, and renewed love, Laura lives in Colorado with her husband Joshua, committed to empowering women to heal, grow, and live authentically.
Winstead shares, “Whispers of Hope: A Journey Through Anorexia, Divorce, and Redemption delves into the early lies planted by the enemy—subtle deceptions that take root and grow into chains. In this inspiring story, Laura Winstead shares her deep personal journey of overcoming anorexia, navigating the pain of divorce, and rebuilding her life after profound brokenness. What unfolds is a powerful story of healing, resilience, and ultimate redemption.
What if the very lies believed about oneself were the chains holding one back?
In this raw, honest, and transformative narrative, Laura invites readers into the darkest corners of her life. From battling the relentless grip of anorexia to enduring the heartbreak of a failed marriage and facing trauma even amid the redemptive love she had long hoped for, her story is one of deep sorrow—but even deeper healing.
Yet, Whispers of Hope is not just a story of struggle. It is a testament to the power of faith and resilience. At her lowest moments, when whispers of despair threatened to consume her, Laura encountered another voice—a voice of hope, truth, and vindication. Step by step, she began to rebuild not only her life but also her identity, rediscovering her worth and her purpose.
This is not a typical happily-ever-after story. It’s about the hidden battles so many silently fight, the lies endured in isolation, and the courage it takes to finally silence them. It’s about finding strength in the midst of shattered dreams and daring to embrace a love that feels impossible—even a love for yourself.
Laura’s journey will grip your heart, challenge your perspective, and leave you yearning to uncover the whispers of hope in your own life. Are you ready to break free from the lies and step into the life you were created for? With gripping vulnerability and spiritual insight, Whispers of Hope will inspire you to confront your battles, rediscover your worth, and believe in the possibility of redemption—even when it seems out of reach.
Turn the page. Your journey to hope begins here.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laura Winstead’s new book offers hope to anyone navigating addiction, trauma, loss, or broken relationships, reminding readers that no story is beyond God’s ability to redeem and restore.
Consumers can purchase “Whispers of Hope: A Journey Through Anorexia, Divorce, and Redemption” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Whispers of Hope: A Journey Through Anorexia, Divorce, and Redemption”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
