Laura Winstead’s Newly Released "Whispers of Hope" is a Raw and Faith-Filled Memoir of Healing, Resilience, and God’s Redemptive Power

“Whispers of Hope: A Journey Through Anorexia, Divorce, and Redemption” from Christian Faith Publishing author Laura Winstead is a deeply honest testimony that follows a young woman’s journey through eating disorders, marital heartbreak, and spiritual restoration, revealing how God brings freedom, identity, and hope out of devastation.