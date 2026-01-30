Barbara Rosenbaum’s Newly Released "Children’s Bible Fun Workbook - Catholic Edition" is a Faith-Filled Activity Book Designed to Help Children Learn Scripture
“Children’s Bible Fun Workbook - Catholic Edition” from Christian Faith Publishing author Barbara Rosenbaum is a creative and accessible workbook that introduces children to the Bible through fun activities while nurturing their spiritual growth and love for God.
El Paso, TX, January 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Children’s Bible Fun Workbook - Catholic Edition”: a delightful and interactive resource created to help children become familiar with the Bible while growing in faith. “Children’s Bible Fun Workbook - Catholic Edition” is the creation of published author, Barbara Rosenbaum, who grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in a church atmosphere, seeking God. Her walk led her to Jesus on a personal level, and she continues to follow the Lord, being active at her church in El Paso, Texas. Her time is spent with God, which is how this book came into being. Barbara was looking for a way to share Jesus with her great-grandson, who lives in a different state far away. So the book is a product to help him get to know the Bible. Barbara desires to help people meet the Lord and have an everlasting relationship with God.
Rosenbaum shares, “This book was written with our children in mind. I started this book as a fun way for my great-grandson to learn different parts of the Bible. This would help him become familiar with different sections of the Bible and learn to love, grow, and walk with God in his precious life.
This book is meant to serve as a resource for adults to help guide children to develop character and have love in their hearts to serve God. This book will also help adults who are looking for a starting point to get familiar with the Bible in a simple way that will challenge you to read more. This book will leave you empowered to find God and strengthen your walk with the Lord.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara Rosenbaum’s new book offers a warm, faith-centered approach to learning Scripture, making it an ideal tool for families, educators, and churches seeking to nurture children’s spiritual development in an enjoyable and accessible format.
Consumers can purchase “Children’s Bible Fun Workbook - Catholic Edition” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Children’s Bible Fun Workbook - Catholic Edition”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
