Maggie Chang’s Newly Released "Arthur Joseph Chang; Encounter with God in Hawaii" is a Compelling Reflection on Divine Purpose and a Life Shaped by Faith
“Arthur Joseph Chang; Encounter with God in Hawaii” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maggie Chang presents a heartfelt exploration of her husband Arthur’s spiritual journey, highlighting the profound ways God guided and shaped his life. Through personal testimony and scriptural insight, the book offers readers an intimate look at faith lived out with conviction.
Kailua Kona, HI, January 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Arthur Joseph Chang; Encounter with God in Hawaii”: a deeply personal and spiritually rich work that invites readers to witness the remarkable faith journey of Arthur Joseph Chang. “Arthur Joseph Chang; Encounter with God in Hawaii” is the creation of published author, Maggie Chang.
Maggie Chang shares, “1: Arthur Joseph Chang’s Encounter with God in Hawaii
2: Our Lives and God’s Word Live Together
3: The Lord Ordained My Husband Arthur’s Life Purpose in Hawaii
4: Hawaii’s Some History
5: There Were Three Boys in the Same Generation: Billy Graham, Arthur Chang, and George Bush”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maggie Chang’s new book provides a testament to faith, destiny, and the lasting impact of a life surrendered to God’s calling.
Consumers can purchase “Arthur Joseph Chang; Encounter with God in Hawaii” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Arthur Joseph Chang; Encounter with God in Hawaii”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
