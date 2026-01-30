Maggie Chang’s Newly Released "Arthur Joseph Chang; Encounter with God in Hawaii" is a Compelling Reflection on Divine Purpose and a Life Shaped by Faith

“Arthur Joseph Chang; Encounter with God in Hawaii” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maggie Chang presents a heartfelt exploration of her husband Arthur’s spiritual journey, highlighting the profound ways God guided and shaped his life. Through personal testimony and scriptural insight, the book offers readers an intimate look at faith lived out with conviction.