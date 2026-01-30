Graham Whitehead’s Newly Released "Wisdom" is Thoughtful Collection of Insights Designed to Guide Readers Toward a Wiser, More Purposeful Life

“Wisdom” from Christian Faith Publishing author Graham Whitehead is an inspiring compilation of meaningful sayings, Scriptures, and reflections gathered over decades, offering readers practical guidance for daily living. Whitehead encourages readers to use the book as an ongoing devotional tool to grow in understanding and discernment.