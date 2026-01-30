Graham Whitehead’s Newly Released "Wisdom" is Thoughtful Collection of Insights Designed to Guide Readers Toward a Wiser, More Purposeful Life
“Wisdom” from Christian Faith Publishing author Graham Whitehead is an inspiring compilation of meaningful sayings, Scriptures, and reflections gathered over decades, offering readers practical guidance for daily living. Whitehead encourages readers to use the book as an ongoing devotional tool to grow in understanding and discernment.
Scotland Neck, NC, January 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Wisdom”: a reflective and enriching collection of quotations, Scriptures, and life lessons intended to help readers grow in understanding and make wiser choices. “Wisdom” is the creation of published author, Graham Whitehead, who was born in Durham, North Carolina, in 1948, and has lived in Scotland Neck his entire life. A talented basketball player, he earned a four-year scholarship to the University of North Carolina, but returned home after his father’s death to take over the family farm. Graham quickly built a small agricultural conglomerate, achieving business success before a series of failures—along with a broken marriage—led him into deep depression. Only later did he recognize God’s hand in dismantling the life he had built. His full story and testimony are shared in the introduction of this book.
Graham Whitehead shares, “Wisdom has taken some thirty-five to forty years to complete. It is the author’s intent, by collecting sound, wise quotes, sayings, Bible verses, etc., to create a book that will inspire the reader to incorporate any of the material into their life thus making them a wiser person who will make fewer mistakes in life.
The author was acutely aware to give credit to anyone for material listed where credit was due; otherwise, the material was just included.
The book is organized into alphabetical chapters by the first letter in each sentence, thus eliminating any exact duplicates.
The author hopes the readers of Wisdom will treat the book as a daily devotional, keeping it handy for day-to-day readings. There is far too much wisdom in the book for anyone to comprehend in just one reading.
Read one letter of the alphabet per day until finished. Then scan through its pages to refresh your favorite material.
There is a lot of wisdom to be gained from this book from a wide variety of subject matters. Read, enjoy, and grow in your mental wisdom!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Graham Whitehead’s new book invites readers into a lifelong journey of reflection, growth, and spiritual enrichment.
Consumers can purchase “Wisdom” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Wisdom”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
