Megan Waite’s Newly Released "The Thirteenth King: The King’s Ring" is a Captivating Fantasy Adventure of Courage, Destiny, and Family Loyalty
“The Thirteenth King: The King’s Ring” from Christian Faith Publishing author Megan Waite is an imaginative tale that follows royal siblings as they race to protect their kingdom from a dangerous threat while uncovering truths about legacy and leadership.
Layton, UT, January 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Thirteenth King: The King’s Ring”: a richly woven fantasy that blends mystery, magic, and heart. “The Thirteenth King: The King’s Ring” is the creation of published author, Megan Waite, a wife and a mother to five lovely children and loves being a part of a big family. She has been writing for the better part of twenty-four years. Megan lives in the United States and loves living in a state where she gets to experience the changes of the four seasons and see the bird migration.
Waite shares, “King Charles went to war seven long years ago and never returned to his beloved kingdom of Mythla. Days before Prince James is to be given the official title of heir, a man from his mother’s past appears. James’s little brother, Prince Edward, discovers what this mysterious man is after—his mother’s hand and the King’s Ring and consequently all of Mythla.
Join Prince Edward and his family as they search the Legan Palace to be the first to find the ring and save their beloved home.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Megan Waite’s new book invites readers into a magical world filled with suspense, heartfelt relationships, and the timeless battle between good and evil.
Consumers can purchase “The Thirteenth King: The King’s Ring” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Thirteenth King: The King’s Ring”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Waite shares, “King Charles went to war seven long years ago and never returned to his beloved kingdom of Mythla. Days before Prince James is to be given the official title of heir, a man from his mother’s past appears. James’s little brother, Prince Edward, discovers what this mysterious man is after—his mother’s hand and the King’s Ring and consequently all of Mythla.
Join Prince Edward and his family as they search the Legan Palace to be the first to find the ring and save their beloved home.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Megan Waite’s new book invites readers into a magical world filled with suspense, heartfelt relationships, and the timeless battle between good and evil.
Consumers can purchase “The Thirteenth King: The King’s Ring” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Thirteenth King: The King’s Ring”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories