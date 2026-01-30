William Jeffrey Welton and Marilyn Welton’s Newly Released "Poetry Before Bedlam" is a Poignant Memorial of Creativity, Faith, and Truth Told Through Verse

“Poetry Before Bedlam: Poetry and Writings” from Christian Faith Publishing authors William Jeffrey Welton and Marilyn Welton is a deeply moving collection that preserves the voice of a gifted young poet while honoring a life shaped by creativity, struggle, and enduring hope.