William Jeffrey Welton and Marilyn Welton’s Newly Released "Poetry Before Bedlam" is a Poignant Memorial of Creativity, Faith, and Truth Told Through Verse
“Poetry Before Bedlam: Poetry and Writings” from Christian Faith Publishing authors William Jeffrey Welton and Marilyn Welton is a deeply moving collection that preserves the voice of a gifted young poet while honoring a life shaped by creativity, struggle, and enduring hope.
McAlester, OK, January 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Poetry Before Bedlam: Poetry and Writings”: an intimate and reflective compilation of poems and prose that reveal the inner world of a young man whose insight, faith, and imagination shine through every page. “Poetry Before Bedlam: Poetry and Writings” is the creation of published authors, William Jeffrey Welton and Marilyn Welton.
Marilyn Welton is the mother of William Jeffrey “Jeff” Welton, her only son, whose poems—written during his high school years in Tulsa, Oklahoma—form the heart of this collection. Jeff graduated in 1989 and later gained an unfortunate public reputation through circumstances beyond his control. He passed away on July 1, 2023, at the age of fifty-four.
Marilyn is publishing his poetry so he may be remembered for his creativity and positive contributions. Beyond this book, Jeff’s legacy includes the WJW Mental Health Legal Fund, a nonprofit founded in 2018 to promote accurate, healing-centered mental health information and reform. Through these poems and his enduring impact, Marilyn hopes her son will be remembered for the good he offered the world.
William Jeffrey Welton and Marilyn Welton share, “The medical model of psychiatry began blooming in the 1990s, a period called the Decade of the Brain, unleashing the havoc of prescribed psychiatric medications, with mental health courts forcing too many people to take mind-altering drugs. This practice stole the lives and minds of individuals of all ages and destroyed countless families.
Jeff entered the psychiatric system in 1990. He did not have mental illness; he had three metabolic illnesses that affect the brain: hypoglycemia, type 2 diabetes, and acute intermittent porphyria. Jeff was found dead at age fifty-four, on July 1, 2023. Psychiatric medications only ever made him worse.
There were no tests to prove the validity of mental illness. Mental illnesses were voted into being at APA conferences. Only symptoms were treated, and the only treatment was drugs. It is only now that more validity is attached to a diagnosis of “mental illness” because of recent scientific metabolic research.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Jeffrey Welton and Marilyn Welton’s new book is both a literary tribute and a call for reflection—inviting readers to encounter a gifted young poet’s voice while honoring a life that continues to speak through faith, memory, and truth.
Consumers can purchase “Poetry Before Bedlam: Poetry and Writings” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Poetry Before Bedlam: Poetry and Writings”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Marilyn Welton is the mother of William Jeffrey “Jeff” Welton, her only son, whose poems—written during his high school years in Tulsa, Oklahoma—form the heart of this collection. Jeff graduated in 1989 and later gained an unfortunate public reputation through circumstances beyond his control. He passed away on July 1, 2023, at the age of fifty-four.
Marilyn is publishing his poetry so he may be remembered for his creativity and positive contributions. Beyond this book, Jeff’s legacy includes the WJW Mental Health Legal Fund, a nonprofit founded in 2018 to promote accurate, healing-centered mental health information and reform. Through these poems and his enduring impact, Marilyn hopes her son will be remembered for the good he offered the world.
William Jeffrey Welton and Marilyn Welton share, “The medical model of psychiatry began blooming in the 1990s, a period called the Decade of the Brain, unleashing the havoc of prescribed psychiatric medications, with mental health courts forcing too many people to take mind-altering drugs. This practice stole the lives and minds of individuals of all ages and destroyed countless families.
Jeff entered the psychiatric system in 1990. He did not have mental illness; he had three metabolic illnesses that affect the brain: hypoglycemia, type 2 diabetes, and acute intermittent porphyria. Jeff was found dead at age fifty-four, on July 1, 2023. Psychiatric medications only ever made him worse.
There were no tests to prove the validity of mental illness. Mental illnesses were voted into being at APA conferences. Only symptoms were treated, and the only treatment was drugs. It is only now that more validity is attached to a diagnosis of “mental illness” because of recent scientific metabolic research.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Jeffrey Welton and Marilyn Welton’s new book is both a literary tribute and a call for reflection—inviting readers to encounter a gifted young poet’s voice while honoring a life that continues to speak through faith, memory, and truth.
Consumers can purchase “Poetry Before Bedlam: Poetry and Writings” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Poetry Before Bedlam: Poetry and Writings”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories