Kimberly Esker’s Newly Released "The Soul Exchange: Exchangeable" is a Gripping Work of Christian Fantasy That Blends Mystery, Romance, and Spiritual Warfare
“The Soul Exchange: Exchangeable” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kimberly Esker is a suspenseful and emotionally rich novel that follows a grieving teen into a world of supernatural secrets, where faith, sacrifice, and identity collide.
Marion, IL, January 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Soul Exchange: Exchangeable”: a captivating young adult novel that explores loss, faith, and the unseen battle for the soul through a blend of romance, mystery, and spiritual intrigue. “The Soul Exchange: Exchangeable” is the creation of published author, Kimberly Esker, who discovered her love for writing in childhood, beginning with diary entries and growing into imaginative storytelling filled with original characters and worlds. Known for her creativity in school, she explored computer and graphic design and thrived in projects like storyboarding, even enjoying lengthy research writing. A devoted Christian, Kimberly weaves her faith into her stories with the hope of encouraging others in their walk with Christ. She is a wife and homeschooling mother of two, who enjoys watching her children practice Brazilian jiu-jitsu, sharing lighthearted shows with her husband, and relaxing with anime and Asian dramas.
Esker shares, “Following the death of her older brother, Rachel and her family move from Rhode Island to Lake of the Ozarks in hopes of a new start, and a new start is exactly what Rachel finds. She meets the locals and runs into a crush from her past; but there’s something that the locals aren’t telling her about the area, and it seems like supernatural phenomena are occurring around her. Only a select group of people seem to notice these eerie happenstances, but is there something after her? What are they keeping from her and why?
Things turn for the worst as she notices a physical decline in her body and gets a diagnosis she doesn’t want to hear. Is there a cure or a way out? What is she willing to exchange? Her soul?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimberly Esker’s new book offers readers a fast-paced and faith-driven story that confronts grief, temptation, and the cost of redemption, inviting readers to consider the value of the soul and the power of God’s grace.
