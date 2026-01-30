Renee Boyer’s Newly Released "Boyer Barn House in Tenderhearted" is a Charming Children’s Story That Teaches Empathy, Kindness, and the Power of Understanding Others
“Boyer Barn House in Tenderhearted” from Christian Faith Publishing author Renee Boyer is a heartwarming children’s book that helps young readers navigate feelings of exclusion while encouraging compassion, perspective, and gracious friendships.
Wabash, IN, January 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Boyer Barn House in Tenderhearted”: a delightful and meaningful children’s story that explores emotions, friendship, and the importance of responding to difficult situations with compassion. “Boyer Barn House in Tenderhearted” is the creation of published author, Renee Boyer, a longtime early childhood educator and college professor who lives in a small Indiana farming community. Inspired by family campfire memories imagining their pets’ thoughts, she created the “Boyer’s Barn House” series to teach children empathy, compassion, and kindness through stories about understanding others’ feelings.
Boyer shares, “After one of the Boyer Barn House kiddos finds out that they aren’t invited to a party, feelings are hurt. After all, why were they left out? Shouldn’t best friends always be together and included?
Following some funny reminiscing, the animal friends seek Solomon for advice. Solomon reminds his friends that when difficult decisions need to be made, we should respond with a tender heart—a heart that tries to put oneself in someone else’s shoes and tries to understand from their perspective.
Having a wonderful set of friends is a gift and a blessing! But we can all have our feelings hurt and feel excluded from time to time. It’s during those challenging moments that we can remember to “be kind and tenderhearted to one another.””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Renee Boyer’s new book is a beautifully written and gentle teaching tool designed to help children grow in emotional awareness while building strong, compassionate relationships.
Consumers can purchase “Boyer Barn House in Tenderhearted” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Boyer Barn House in Tenderhearted”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
