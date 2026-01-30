Debra Bass and Illustrator Danny Graves’s New Book "Riggs Rooster: Adventures on Sparks Farm" Follows the Escapades of a Rooster and His Barnyard Friends
Madison, FL, January 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Debra Bass and illustrator Danny Graves have completed their most recent book “Riggs Rooster: Adventures on Sparks Farm”: a charming story that centers around Riggs, a rooster who loves to spend time with his friends and learns a few valuable lessons along the way.
Bass shares, “Riggs was written because of my love for roosters and chickens. They reminded me of children, always seeming to be curious of what is going on around them. Just like our children, they are sometimes getting into trouble because they fail to listen to good advice.”
Published by Fulton Books, Debra Bass’s book is partly inspired by the author’s own experiences in being raised on a farm, and the family and cast of unforgettable barnyard companions who have played a special role in her life. With vibrant and colorful artwork by illustrator Danny Graves, “Riggs Rooster: Adventures on Sparks Farm” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring confidence, creativity, and a love for life’s simple wonders.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Riggs Rooster: Adventures on Sparks Farm” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
