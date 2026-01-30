Author Michael Dockery’s New Book, "A Process Perspective," is an Enlightening Look at Proven Methods and Tactics to Help Professionals in Any Field Achieve Business Goal
Recent release “A Process Perspective: Proven Approaches to Quality Adoption and Process Integration for Business” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Dockery is an enlightening guide for business professionals that provides a framework for organizations to use a systematic, process-driven approach to quality management.
Memphis, TN, January 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michael Dockery, the founder and CEO of Strategi One Consulting, LLC, has completed his new book “A Process Perspective: Proven Approaches to Quality Adoption and Process Integration for Business”: a comprehensive guide that offers practical advice and proven tools to help business organizations navigate competition in time of uncertainty.
Author Michael Dockery’s background spans several business sectors, including government, nonprofit, education, and the service industry. In addition, he gained more than twenty-five years of managerial, quality management, leadership, and customer service experience while working at FedEx Express Corporation and the Internal Revenue Service in Memphis, Tennessee. He received the prestigious Five Star Award in 2004 and 2006 for his leadership efforts with the ISO 9000, corporate, and regulatory compliance audits at FedEx. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Memphis, as well as a master’s degree from Webster University.
In “A Process Perspective: Proven Approaches to Quality Adoption and Process Integration for Business,” author Michael Dockery uses an array of anecdotes and specific examples to illustrate the benefits of a systematic, process-driven approach to achieving sustainable business outcomes by proactively identifying potential risks or industry blind spots. Quality tools, best practices, and benchmark ideas are introduced to provide information on how to seamlessly integrate key quality concepts into daily operations for greater agility.
“Process maturity is key to organizational growth and business competitiveness in an uncertain and volatile market environment,” shares Dockery. “The use of systems and process perspectives can help leaders encapsulate and prioritize the holistic menu of opportunities available to address. ‘A Process Perspective’ was written to assist organizations with using quality adoption and process integration to help leverage current capabilities and drive beneficial business results. A focus on embedding and deploying robust, dynamic processes in the strategic planning process may be critical to fostering higher efficiency in organizations seeking to define how technology will impact their future.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael Dockery’s illuminating guide is perfect for anyone interested in expanding their knowledge of how to stand out in today’s ever-changing market, offering a roadmap for staying on the course to success through methods that have been tried and tested again and again, eliminating the need for guesswork and uncertainty when it comes to one’s business decisions.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “A Process Perspective: Proven Approaches to Quality Adoption and Process Integration for Business” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
