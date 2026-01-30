Author Alfred Pleasure’s New Book, "Is God Enough?" is a Compelling Read That Challenges the Burning Questions That Many Have Pertaining to One’s Purpose and Faith
Recent release “Is God Enough?” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alfred Pleasure is a riveting and thought-provoking series that explores questions that individuals of all generations ask about purpose, fulfillment, and God’s role in their lives. Drawing from his personal experiences, Pleasure invites readers to examine these questions and more to consider new perspectives.
Albany, NY, January 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Alfred Pleasure has completed his new book “Is God Enough?”: a poignant and engaging read that examines questions of purpose, identity, and fulfillment, helping individuals reexamine their perspectives and the role that their faith plays in their lives.
“When we look out at our world and our societies today, what do we see?” writes Pleasure. “As a millennial, I see my fellow millennials-and many other age groups-grappling with life. I work as a registered nurse and am a minister in my local church. In both of these worlds, I have seen and experienced some of the most difficult moments in people's lives.
“One thing still holds true no matter what age group they fall into: They still ask and inquire about the same types of questions. Have I done enough with the time that I have been given on this earth?
“Many have lived a life of regret, while few have lived a life of purpose and intention.
“In this book, the aim is to begin helping people answer this question. But before we can answer, ‘Am I enough?’ or ‘Did I do enough?’ we must start with ‘Is God enough?’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alfred Pleasure’s enlightening compilation is the first installment in the author’s planned “Is God” series, and promises to explore some topics of controversy, go a little deeper into the heart, and challenge each reader’s thinking and beliefs. Emotionally honest and heartfelt, “Is God Enough?” will create an environment that encourages audiences to consider perspectives they may not have before as they search for meaning in an increasingly complex world.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Is God Enough?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
