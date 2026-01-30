Author David McElwee’s New Book, "My Accidental Investigation," Follows an Unconventional Group of Allies Who Unite to End the Reign of a Predatory Funeral Director
Recent release “My Accidental Investigation” from Newman Springs Publishing author David McElwee is a compelling tale that takes readers on a thought-provoking journey as a psychologist facing her own mortality finds herself teaming up with an unlikely group of individuals to answer her own questions about morality and stop a dangerous funeral director who has been a predator for twenty-six years.
Elizabethtown, PA, January 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- David McElwee has completed his new book “My Accidental Investigation”: a magical realism novel influenced by the field of psychology that follows a doctor who, while facing her impending end, embarks on a profound philosophical journey to help others end the reign of a dangerous predator. This is a follow up to his popular debut novel, “My Afterlife”.
A native of northwest Pennsylvania, author David McElwee earned a BS from the University of Pittsburgh and an MS in clinical psychology from the University of La Verne. During his career, he has worked to build bridges past barriers in supporting people living with developmental disabilities.
“What does a serial predator whose camouflage is that of a devout funeral home director, a traumatized postal worker with a penchant for writing notes, and a twelve-year-old girl with Down syndrome who draws her memories have in common?” writes McElwee.
“The answer is Dr. Stimps, a well-respected psychologist facing her mortality while embarking on a profound journey triggered by a seemingly innocent question: Do you want Life Savers from your guardian angel?”
“This question unexpectedly links her with characters from [my] first novel, ‘My Afterlife.’ The unconventional group collaborates to end the predator’s twenty-six-year reign. Their journey is summarized best by Dr. Stimps: ‘Life is complex with many vagaries, eddies, side trails, offshoots, and hidden passages. We are always converging. Occasionally a common thread somehow weaves its way through a seemingly random group of people to create a shared convergence. What a great one it was!’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, David McElwee’s enthralling tale offers readers an emotionally tense story tempered with humor to reduce the sting when realizing life is fraught with unseen dangers. Expertly paced and character-driven, “My Accidental Investigation” is sure to leave a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “My Accidental Investigation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
