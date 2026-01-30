Author Jerry Manuel’s New Book "Which Way? What Truth? Whose Life?" is a Powerful Account of the Author’s Search for Answers to Philosophical and Divine Questions

Recent release “Which Way? What Truth? Whose Life?” from Covenant Books author Jerry Manuel is a thought-provoking read that focuses on the author’s journey to find divine truths throughout his life. Focusing on biblical commentary and life's fundamental questions, Manuel weaves a spiritual guide reflecting on finding meaning and purpose through faith.