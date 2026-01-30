Author Jerry Manuel’s New Book "Which Way? What Truth? Whose Life?" is a Powerful Account of the Author’s Search for Answers to Philosophical and Divine Questions
Recent release “Which Way? What Truth? Whose Life?” from Covenant Books author Jerry Manuel is a thought-provoking read that focuses on the author’s journey to find divine truths throughout his life. Focusing on biblical commentary and life's fundamental questions, Manuel weaves a spiritual guide reflecting on finding meaning and purpose through faith.
Dequincy, LA, January 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jerry Manuel, a devoted husband and father, as well as a Cajun mystic who has walked many paths, has completed his new book, “Which Way? What Truth? Whose Life?”: a powerful memoir that documents the author’s spiritual journey to find truth and lasting peace.
The author shares, “We serve the Holy Most High, as He takes care of us. It’s a beautiful relationship; we are married to the best husband ever. He put on the meat suit and came down, doing the most loving thing anyone had ever done. He served humanity by giving us examples of how to act. He allowed His body to become the once-and-for-all sacrifice to atone for every sin, past, present, and future. He bought and paid for us to be His own. By His blood and through His grace, He made an unworthy, spiritually adulterous people worthy to be His bride once more.
“As I grew up, my life was always filled with questions, and the one that was always at the forefront of my mind was simple: Where was the God of the Bible? He did all these fantastic things in Scripture, but I saw nothing of healing or anything like that in the Gospels or the book of Acts. I was told that God no longer does things like that. We have doctors and medicines to help us heal. I asked about speaking in tongues and prophecy. I was told that the Bible is written in almost every language possible, so tongues, as in Acts, were no longer needed. God also has nothing new to say, so prophecy was also out the window.
“That question never left, so I began to look at other places for answers.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jerry Manuel’s new book will captivate readers as they follow the author’s path towards enlightenment, and how he found the answers he spent years seeking. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, Manuel shares his writings with the hope of inspiring others to seek out their own truths, while encouraging them to remember that, although one may not always see God’s hands working, His heart can always be trusted.
Readers can purchase "Which Way? What Truth? Whose Life?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
