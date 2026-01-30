Author Carole Crouse’s New Book, "Let's Fly," is a Collection of Crochet Patterns for Both Beginners and Advanced Crocheters to create,small Items and Knickknacks

Recent release “Let's Fly” from Page Publishing author Carole Crouse is a delightful series of crochet instructions for small objects and knickknacks that can easily be displayed in one’s home as a token of their crochet accomplishments. From beautiful birds to colorful flowers and butterflies, “Let’s Fly” has patterns that will appeal to everyone.