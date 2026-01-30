Author Carole Crouse’s New Book, "Let's Fly," is a Collection of Crochet Patterns for Both Beginners and Advanced Crocheters to create,small Items and Knickknacks
Recent release “Let's Fly” from Page Publishing author Carole Crouse is a delightful series of crochet instructions for small objects and knickknacks that can easily be displayed in one’s home as a token of their crochet accomplishments. From beautiful birds to colorful flowers and butterflies, “Let’s Fly” has patterns that will appeal to everyone.
New York, NY, January 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Carole Crouse, a loving mother of three who worked in accounting most of her career and has always enjoyed crocheting, has completed her new book, “Let's Fly”: an assortment of crochet instructions for small objects that can be displayed or utilized in one’s home, from small bird to coasters.
“This book contains crochet patterns for items such as knickknacks to display around your house without fear of a child breaking or being hurt by them. Most of these items do not take much time to complete. There are beautiful coasters decorated with butterflies, birds, and flowers to sit around your home. The coasters also absorb condensation from glasses and are washable,” writes Crouse.
“Other items in this book can be displayed as bookmarkers, pins, key chains, Christmas tree ornaments, etc. Mostly all items can be crocheted in a larger size simply by using a larger needle and yarn.
“You will find these patterns fun and enjoyable to make. You can proudly display the items around your home. A fantastic gift idea to family and friends.
“So what are you waiting for? Get to crocheting!”
Published by Page Publishing, Carole Crouse’s enthralling series is more detailed than most other crochet books, with nicely sized margins for readers to lightly pencil check rows and/or rounds as they follow her instructions. Accompanied by pictures of the different parts of the patterns for readers to compare their work, “Let’s Fly” is the perfect crochet book for novice and master crocheters alike, inspiring readers to eventually design their own crochet creations.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “Let's Fly” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
