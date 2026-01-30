Author Ken Lugo’s New Book, "Mission: Arizona Sweep," is a Poignant True Account That Documents the Author’s Struggles with PTSD as a Veteran of the Military

Recent release “Mission: Arizona Sweep” from Page Publishing author Ken Lugo is a stirring and thought-provoking autobiographical account that explores the author’s experiences in dealing with his PTSD following his deployment in Iraq. Deeply personal and honest, Lugo’s story is a testament to his strength and resilience in the face of mental health struggles.