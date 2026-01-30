Author Ken Lugo’s New Book, "Mission: Arizona Sweep," is a Poignant True Account That Documents the Author’s Struggles with PTSD as a Veteran of the Military
Recent release “Mission: Arizona Sweep” from Page Publishing author Ken Lugo is a stirring and thought-provoking autobiographical account that explores the author’s experiences in dealing with his PTSD following his deployment in Iraq. Deeply personal and honest, Lugo’s story is a testament to his strength and resilience in the face of mental health struggles.
Titusville, FL, January 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ken Lugo, a retired army veteran who served in combat in Iraq from 2006 to 2007, has completed his new book, “Mission: Arizona Sweep”: a powerful memoir that takes a look at how the author’s PTSD, which developed after his service in the military, impacts his daily life and the ways he has found to cope with his struggles.
“This book is about my personal journey to do something positive forced by the anxieties of my level of PTSD,” writes Lugo. “It’s something that I currently suffer from in my daily life.
“Other veterans who are close to me have similar anxieties. It can lead sometimes toward different paths, both positive and unfortunately sometimes negative ones. For example, some seek self-medication of any sorts, whether from a bottle, prescribed by an actual physician, or from other sources such as a so-called street physician (aka a drug dealer) for illicit drugs. There are some who don’t know how to keep their control in check. Some don’t even have any kind of support system, with no friends or family when in need, so they easily veer into some type of unwanted trouble and even get arrested. It’s a cry for help, but no one sees it that way, eventually making life difficult and a downhill spiral.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ken Lugo’s moving account is a story all too familiar to many veterans who face their own inner demons following their time serving their country, often risking more than just their lives to do so. Heartfelt and emotionally raw, “Mission: Arizona Sweep” is sure to resonate with fellow veterans and their loved ones, offering a glimmer of hope in the darkness.
Readers who wish to experience this resonant work can purchase “Mission: Arizona Sweep” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
