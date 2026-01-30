Author Freda Nunley’s New Book, "The Magical Wheelchair," is a Riveting Story That Follows a Young Boy and His Sister Who Help an Old Man Search for His Brother

Recent release “The Magical Wheelchair” from Page Publishing author Freda Nunley is a captivating story that centers around a boy named Jonathan and his sister, who find a wheelchair and discover it can transform into a flying machine. After returning the wheelchair to its owner, an old man, the three fly off together to search for the old man’s brother.