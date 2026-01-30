Author Freda Nunley’s New Book, "The Magical Wheelchair," is a Riveting Story That Follows a Young Boy and His Sister Who Help an Old Man Search for His Brother
Recent release “The Magical Wheelchair” from Page Publishing author Freda Nunley is a captivating story that centers around a boy named Jonathan and his sister, who find a wheelchair and discover it can transform into a flying machine. After returning the wheelchair to its owner, an old man, the three fly off together to search for the old man’s brother.
Chino Hills, CA, January 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Freda Nunley, who worked as a waitress, an assistant film buyer, an assistant retail buyer and with The Walt Disney Company before retiring, has completed her new book, “The Magical Wheelchair”: an engaging tale that follows a young boy and his sister who help an old man locate his brother with the assistance of his special flying wheelchair.
“Jonathan’s life turns upside down when he finds an old beat-up wheelchair in a pile of trash,” writes Nunley. “His plan is to repair it and give it to his friend at school. As he and his sister begin cleaning the wheelchair, they discover the wheelchair can transform into a flying machine. They decide to return the wheelchair and end up meeting the owner, an old man, who tells them of a flight he will take to a far-off city using the wheelchair to find his brother. The fun starts when they venture off—the old man, Jonathan, and Jonathan’s sister—on an unbelievable flying adventure of a lifetime. Landing in a far-off city becomes a wonderful experience of independence and responsibility for Jonathan and his sister as they search for the old man’s brother.”
Published by Page Publishing, Freda Nunley’s enthralling tale will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on this thrilling journey of adventure and courage. With an exciting cast of characters and new dangers lurking around every corner, “The Magical Wheelchair” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this thrilling tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Magical Wheelchair” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Jonathan’s life turns upside down when he finds an old beat-up wheelchair in a pile of trash,” writes Nunley. “His plan is to repair it and give it to his friend at school. As he and his sister begin cleaning the wheelchair, they discover the wheelchair can transform into a flying machine. They decide to return the wheelchair and end up meeting the owner, an old man, who tells them of a flight he will take to a far-off city using the wheelchair to find his brother. The fun starts when they venture off—the old man, Jonathan, and Jonathan’s sister—on an unbelievable flying adventure of a lifetime. Landing in a far-off city becomes a wonderful experience of independence and responsibility for Jonathan and his sister as they search for the old man’s brother.”
Published by Page Publishing, Freda Nunley’s enthralling tale will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on this thrilling journey of adventure and courage. With an exciting cast of characters and new dangers lurking around every corner, “The Magical Wheelchair” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this thrilling tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Magical Wheelchair” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories