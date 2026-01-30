Author Sylvia Brown’s New Book, "My Grandma is Better Than Your Own!" is a Delightful Children’s Story That Celebrates a One-of-a-Kind Grandma
Recent release “My Grandma Is Better than Your Own!” from Page Publishing author Sylvia Brown is a heartwarming children’s story about a wonderful grandmother featuring charming illustrations sure to capture the heart of readers of all ages.
Ladson, SC, January 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sylvia Brown, a wife and a mother of two girls, has completed her new book, “My Grandma Is Better than Your Own!”: a fun-to-read children’s story about a grandmother who is active, fit, and energetic.
Author Sylvia Brown is a Licensed Massage Therapist, a writer, and an influencer. When she is not writing, she enjoys performing Massage Therapy and bodywork, visual art, encouraging and inspiring others, and spending time with her family.
As a young girl, author Sylvia Brown was constantly reminded that she would not fulfill her dreams or be great when she grew up. She is a living testimony that dreams do come true, and she is someone great. To take action against negative thoughts, her goal is to encourage and inspire children and everyone all over the world to believe in themselves and to know that they are valuable beyond measure.
Brown writes, “Ooh, ooh…or how about that sweater she always wears during the holidays? It looks as if she knitted her sweater out of Skittles! I mean, you can’t take your eyes off of that thing! When she catches me staring at her, she thinks I’m admiring her, but really, I’m trying to stop looking at that thing! I’m serious. It’s like a moth attracted to the bright light!”
She continues, “Grandma said she couldn’t bend down to tie her shoes. So I, being my helpful self, helped her tie her shoes, except I tied it all together into a knot. That way, she won’t ever have to tie it again, LIKE EVER! OH YEAH, I know I am a pro at tying shoes! I told her I was done tying her shoes, and when she got up to walk, she fell flat on her face. Grandma gave a stare as if you better not come close, or else! But she was okay after about four hours and a bottle of Geritol for energy.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sylvia Brown’s dynamic tale features vibrant illustrations that bring the memorable characters to life.
Readers who wish to experience this expressive work can purchase “My Grandma Is Better than Your Own!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Sylvia Brown is a Licensed Massage Therapist, a writer, and an influencer. When she is not writing, she enjoys performing Massage Therapy and bodywork, visual art, encouraging and inspiring others, and spending time with her family.
As a young girl, author Sylvia Brown was constantly reminded that she would not fulfill her dreams or be great when she grew up. She is a living testimony that dreams do come true, and she is someone great. To take action against negative thoughts, her goal is to encourage and inspire children and everyone all over the world to believe in themselves and to know that they are valuable beyond measure.
Brown writes, “Ooh, ooh…or how about that sweater she always wears during the holidays? It looks as if she knitted her sweater out of Skittles! I mean, you can’t take your eyes off of that thing! When she catches me staring at her, she thinks I’m admiring her, but really, I’m trying to stop looking at that thing! I’m serious. It’s like a moth attracted to the bright light!”
She continues, “Grandma said she couldn’t bend down to tie her shoes. So I, being my helpful self, helped her tie her shoes, except I tied it all together into a knot. That way, she won’t ever have to tie it again, LIKE EVER! OH YEAH, I know I am a pro at tying shoes! I told her I was done tying her shoes, and when she got up to walk, she fell flat on her face. Grandma gave a stare as if you better not come close, or else! But she was okay after about four hours and a bottle of Geritol for energy.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sylvia Brown’s dynamic tale features vibrant illustrations that bring the memorable characters to life.
Readers who wish to experience this expressive work can purchase “My Grandma Is Better than Your Own!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories