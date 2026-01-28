Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Dallas, Georgia
Dallas, GA, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Local owners of Alpha Omega Store All proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 505 Jimmy Campbell Parkway, Dallas, GA 30157. This facility, managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 540 units totaling 71,060 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure climate-controlled, non-climate-controlled, and parking unit options to the local communities of Hiram, Powder Springs, and Dallas.
Alpha-Omega Stor-All IV, LLC has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services, and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of January 19, 2026.
Residents and businesses in the area are invited to visit the facility, meet the friendly office staff, and learn more about the storage options available. For more information, please stop by the location at 505 Jimmy Campbell Parkway, Dallas, GA 30157, contact our office at 770-443-1606, or email us at alphaomegastorall@absolutemgmt.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute manages in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions of United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Allen at jasmin.allen@absolutemgmt.com.
