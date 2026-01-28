Debut Memoir "Place of Privilege" Wins the Prestigious Impact Awards Presented by Nobleer Media

Mark Robinson and Raymond B. Smaltz, III have won the 2025 Impact Award from Nobleer Media for their memoir Place of Privilege, which explores race, identity, and education through their experiences at The Dalton School in the 1960s. Chosen from over 25 entries, the book will be featured in Nobleer’s Top Books of the Year. Both authors are award-winning professionals in media and communications. Place of Privilege is available now on Amazon.