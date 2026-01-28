Debut Memoir "Place of Privilege" Wins the Prestigious Impact Awards Presented by Nobleer Media
Mark Robinson and Raymond B. Smaltz, III have won the 2025 Impact Award from Nobleer Media for their memoir Place of Privilege, which explores race, identity, and education through their experiences at The Dalton School in the 1960s. Chosen from over 25 entries, the book will be featured in Nobleer’s Top Books of the Year. Both authors are award-winning professionals in media and communications. Place of Privilege is available now on Amazon.
Denver, CO, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Authors Mark Robinson and Raymond B. Smaltz, III have been named winners of the 2025 Impact Awards, presented by Nobleer Media, for their debut memoir Place of Privilege—a powerful reflection on identity, race, and education through their shared experience at one of the nation’s most elite schools in the mid-1960s.
Paresa Noble, CEO and Founder of Nobleer Media, says, “The Impact Award is a testament to the courage and tenacity of those willing to share their ideas with the world. When someone writes a book, they help shape culture and influence minds. We're proud to honor those who step into that impact.”
The 2025 award drew over 25 entries, reviewed by a panel of ghostwriters and publishing professionals. As recipients, Robinson and Smaltz will be featured in Nobleer Media’s Top Books of the Year, solidifying their place as leading voices in their field.
Place of Privilege follows two young Black men navigating adolescence at The Dalton School, an elite prep school known for its progressive education and high-profile student body. Through intertwining narratives, the memoir explores how Dalton shaped their worldview—and how they left their mark on the institution. While grounded in their roots, Dalton gave them access to a world previously out of reach.
Mark Robinson and Raymond B. Smaltz, III are award-winning experts in advertising and global sports broadcasting. Mark, based in Connecticut, has over 40 years of experience advising corporations, campaigns, and community organizations. He’s received the Paragon Award and served on Connecticut’s MLK Commission. Raymond, based in New York, is a four-time Emmy winner with over 30 years in sports media, with work honored by the Olympic Golden Rings and NATAS Awards.
About Nobleer Media
Nobleer Media is a full-service podcasting agency specializing in authority marketing. With a proven track record across multiple industries, they help thought leaders and brands turn conversations into powerful content that builds influence.
To purchase Place of Privilege visit Amazon.
Emelia Carkner
408-477-9335
www.nobleermedia.com
