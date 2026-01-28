Aurja Launches a Design‑Forward Candle Brand Focused on Atmosphere, Not Trends
New York, NY, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Aurja is a luxury candle brand created for those who view scent as an essential element of a well‑considered space.
Designed with mood, atmosphere, and intentional living in mind, Aurja candles are crafted to enhance interiors through feeling rather than decoration.
Each candle is developed to subtly transform its surroundings, whether used during daily routines, moments of gathering, or quiet evenings at home.
With understated vessels and refined fragrance profiles, Aurja candles function as both design objects and sensory experiences, adding warmth and depth to a wide range of spaces.
“In interior design, we talk so much about lighting, texture, and layout but scent is what truly completes a space,” says the brand’s co-founder. “Aurja was created to be that final layer.”
Thoughtfully designed to complement diverse environments and personal styles, Aurja candles are intended to feel at home anywhere from intimate settings to larger living spaces.
Aurja is available direct‑to‑consumer at aurjacollective.com.
Press Contact: Millie Monyo
millie@mimo-productions.com
