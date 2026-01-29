JK Design is Now JK Communications
JK Design rebrands as JK Communications, expanding its vision and capabilities to help brands create belief and inspire action.
Lambertville, NJ, January 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- JK Design announced it is now JK Communications, a move that reflects the agency’s evolution into a full-service communications partner. While the name and visual identity have changed, the agency’s purpose remains the same: helping clients communicate with clarity, energy, and meaning—so people don’t just receive messages, they believe in them.
Founded 40 years ago as a design agency, JK has long been known for thoughtful creative and strong storytelling. As the needs of its clients evolved, so did the agency—expanding its expertise across internal and external communications, brand strategy, and audience engagement. The shift to JK Communications aligns the agency’s name with the work it has been doing for years and the future it continues to build.
“JK Communications better reflects who we are today and where we’re going,” said Martha Marchesi, CEO of JK Communications.“ Design will always be part of our DNA, but our role has grown. We help organizations turn audiences—inside and out—into true believers in their message, their vision, and what’s possible.”
As part of the rebrand, JK Communications is expanding its capabilities, including the addition of public relations services, to support clients across every stage of communication. The agency’s integrated approach blends insight-driven strategy, creative thinking, and close collaboration to drive alignment, engagement, and action.
“This evolution allows us to show up more fully for our clients,” Marchesi added. “We’re bringing together strategy, creativity, and communications expertise to help our clients connect more meaningfully with the people they’re trying to reach.”
To explore the new JK Communications brand and capabilities, visit jkcommsagency.com.
About JK Communications:
JK is a full service women-owned communications agency that blends insight with imagination to help you communicate with clarity, energy, and meaning—so people don’t just receive, they believe. And when people believe, they take action.
About JK Communications:
JK is a full service women-owned communications agency that blends insight with imagination to help you communicate with clarity, energy, and meaning—so people don’t just receive, they believe. And when people believe, they take action.
Mark Medeiros
908-882-4882
https://www.jkcommsagency.com/
JK Communications Agency Overview
Belief is the new measure of strength. At JK Communications, we create believers. As a woman-owned agency with 40 years of experience, we help organizations define their message, shape their story, and communicate with clarity and purpose—turning connection into commitment and impact.
