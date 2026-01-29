Unsolicited Press Launches Small Press Big Mouth Book Club
Portland, OR, January 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Unsolicited Press announces the launch of Small Press Big Mouth Book Club, a monthly, author-present book club designed to foster long-term engagement with contemporary small press literature.
Small Press Big Mouth centers one featured book per month and includes a live, moderated author salon, downloadable reader materials, and access to a private Discord community. Unlike traditional book clubs, participation is flexible and attendance at live events is optional. Replays are available to all members.
“Books deserve time, and authors deserve readers who show up,” said Summer Stewart, founder and publisher of Unsolicited Press. “Small Press Big Mouth is built to slow things down and make space for real conversation.”
The program features fiction, poetry, memoir, and experimental work from Unsolicited Press authors. Topics regularly include grief, queerness, climate anxiety, embodiment, and survival.
Membership is $25 per month and is open to readers worldwide.
Contact
S.R. Stewart
619-354-8005
www.unsolicitedpress.com
